Preview: SLU at VCU

SLU at VCU

About SLU: Yuri Collins (ankle) has practiced since the game at Dayton and is expected to be ready to play. … Entering today, SLU was No. 48 in the NET rankings. … The Billikens have shot 38% in their four road games, including a season-worst 27% at Dayton. … Javonte Perkins had seven points at Dayton, ending a streak of 21 consecutive games in double figures. … SLU is 0-6 all time at VCU.

About VCU: Coach Mike Rhoades was reported saying that guard Bones Hyland will not play in the game due to a foot injury. … The Rams are playing their fourth consecutive home game. They opened A-10 with four of five on the road. … Levi Stockard III (Vashon High) is averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds after transferring from Kansas State. … VCU is the highest A-10 team in the NET rankings at No. 35.