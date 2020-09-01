PRODUCTION NOT MATCHING THE HYPE IN CARDS OUTFIELD

QUESTION: The "Internal Candidates" were supposed to be the awesome new young band for the Cardinals outfield. Not so much. What now?
BENFRED: I tried to have and share realistic expectations for Dylan Carlson (above), but I know some did not share my caution. I think he's going to be good, maybe really good, but some had convinced themselves he was going to be Pujols 2.0. Tall order.
I have yet to be convinced that Tyler O'Neill is more than a Class AAA slugger. I know some of his projections drive people wild. And he's a good athlete. Fast. Decent defender, though there are times he puts his teammates at risk with his approach. But, he got this chance because of his power, and he just has not shown enough of it at this level to be a middle of the order force on a good team. Maybe that can still change. But he's slugging .429 through 338 MLB at-bats.
I do want to see what Lane Thomas can do. The hand injury tripped him up last season. The COVID caught him this season. He's back now, and I think he deserves the chance to play regularly for a while.
We talked a lot about how the Cardinals were baking a lot of outfield hope into an already hopeful offense by letting Marcell Ozuna walk and not adding proven production into the lineup as a replacement. We are seeing what happens when the hope doesn't immediately produce results.
Cardinals outfielders have the National League's fourth-lowest OPS (.712) and their best performer has not been a newcomer. It's been Dexter Fowler, whose .832 OPS trails only Paul Goldschmidt and Brad Miller among Cardinals with 60-plus at-bats. Fowler deserves a lot of credit for bouncing back while the outfield carousel spins around him. This is shaping up to be the best offensive season he's had since his debut in St. Louis, and it could turn into, statistically, one of the best of his career.
