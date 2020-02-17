PRODUCTION OUT OF LEFT FIELD?
PRODUCTION OUT OF LEFT FIELD?

Jupiter is jumping! Just one more day until pitchers and catchers report

St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Lane Thomas takes batting practice before the start of Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Will the combined totals of the three left fielders — Lane Thomas (above), Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson — match Marcell Ozuna’s 2019 stats of 29 HRs and 89 RBIs? Is anybody else a candidate for LF?

GOOLD: Those really aren't the stats that the Cardinals are looking to duplicate in left field. Their bet is that the group of them -- the trio or whomever -- will, in aggregate, have a better OPS than Ozuna did this past year, the year before, and maybe even this coming year. That's the bet they're making, and that from that better OPS will come more RBIs for the lineup as a whole, not just that they have to outdo or meet.

