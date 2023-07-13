St. Louis-area colleges fared well in seeing their players drafted in the 2023 MLB draft this week in Seattle.

Mizzou led all local schools with four draftees, but Missouri State's three draftees were all taken in the first 10 rounds.

A look at this year's draft picks from colleges in the region:

Missouri

Austin Troesser, P

NY Mets • Round: 4C • Overall pick number: 135

Bats/throws: R/R • Height, weight: 6-3, 189 pounds

The skinny: In his third year at Mizzou, the junior from Osage County, Missouri, posted a 4.73 ERA to go along with a 5-3 record this season. He was a team-best 4-2 in Southeastern Conference play.

Zach Franklin, P

Chicago White Sox • Round: 10 • Overall pick number: 299

Bats/throws: R/R • Height, weight: 6-1, 198 pounds

The skinny: A native of North Carolina who spent five of his six collegiate seasons at Western Carolina, he led the Tigers in wins and saves in his lone season in Columbia.

Chandler Murphy, P

Tampa Bay • Round: 12 • Overall pick number: 363

Bats/throws: L/R • Height, weight: 6-3, 203 pounds

The skinny: Arizona native began his career at the University of Arizona before transferring to Mizzou a year ago. He made a team-best 14 starts for Mizzou this spring.

Luke Mann, 3B

Oakland • Round: 14 • Overall pick number: 406

Bats/throws: L/R • Height, weight: 6-2, 218 pounds

The skinny: Vianney grad and St. Louisan hit homers in six consecutive games and had a three-homer game this spring.

Missouri State

Spencer Nivens, OF

Royals • Round: 5 • Overall pick number: 142

Bats/throws: L/R • Height, weight: 5-11, 185 pounds

The skinny: A native of Columbia, Missouri, Nivens was the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year this past spring, his third year in Springfield. His father, Matt, played at Mizzou and ranks highly in the school's offensive record books.

Jake Eddington, P

Phillies • Round: 7 • Overall pick number: 223

Bats/throws: R/R • Height, weight: 6-2, 185 pounds

The skinny: A native of Doniphan, Missouri, he held conference batters to a .206 batting average this spring.

Hayden Minton, P

Tigers • Round: 9 • Overall pick number: 260

Bats/throws: L/R • Height, weight: 6-3, 210 pounds

The skinny: The Oklahoman was second in the Missouri Valley Conference with 96 strikeouts this spring.

SIU Edwardsville

Avery Owusu-Asiedu, OF

Phillies • Round: 9 • Overall pick number: 283

Bats/throws: R/R • Height, weight: 6-4, 230 pounds

The skinny: After three seasons at Edwardsville, the Wisconsin native is in the top 10 of the school's Division I history in both home runs and RBIs. He's the highest draft pick at SIUE since 2001.

Brennan Orf, OF

Blue Jays • Round: 13 • Overall pick number: 394

Bats/throws: L/R • Height, weight: 6-4, 230 pounds

The skinny: A Wildwood native, Orf played his high school ball at Westminster Christian before hitting .325 in three seasons at Edwardsville. Walking more than he struck out, he was considered an analytical darling by some.

SIU Carbondale

Pier-Olivier Boucher, OF

Braves • Round: 10 • Overall pick number: 309

Bats/throws: L/R • Height, weight: 6-2, 185 pounds

The skinny: Boucher, a native of Canada, led the Salukis in average, runs, steals and OPS.

Paul Bonzagni, P

Rangers • Round: 12 • Overall pick number: 351

Bats/throws: R/R • Height, weight: 6-3, 180 pounds

The skinny: The Texan spent one season in Carbondale, going 8-4 with a 4.94 ERA and 50 strikeouts.

Illinois

Jack Wenninger, P

NY Mets • Round: 6 • Overall pick number: 186

Bats/throws: L/R • Height, weight: 6-4, 210 pounds

The skinny: Chicagoland native finished the year with a 4.59 ERA for the Illini, his only season with the program after transferring from Murray State. He led the Illini in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts.

Riley Gowens, P

Braves • Round: 9 • Overall pick number: 279

Bats/throws: R/R • Height, weight: 6-4, 225 pounds

The skinny: Also hailing from the Chicago area, he had three double-digit strikeout games this season.

Illinois State

Elijah Dale, P

Mariners • Round: 13 • Overall pick number: 397

Bats/throws: S/R • Height, weight: 5-11, 175 pounds

The skinny: Dale, a St. Louisan, went to high school at St. Pius X. He recorded 65 strikeouts this season in Normal, his first after transferring from Kansas State. His slider ranks among the nation's best.

Derek Salata, P

Oakland • Round: 19 • Overall pick number: 556

Bats/throws: R/R • Height, weight: 6-3, 210 pounds

The skinny: A Chicago-area native, his father played in St. Louis at UMSL. The younger Salata led the Redbirds with 75 innings pitched and a 4.08 ERA this spring.

Quincy

Chase Gockel, P

LA Angels • Round: 9 • Overall pick number: 264

Bats/throws: R/R • Height, weight: 6-1, 195 pounds

The skinny: An Edwardsville High grad and Illinois State transfer, Gockel was dominant in the bullpen for the Hawks. Opponents batted .112 against Gockel this spring.

Eastern Illinois

Ryan Ignoffo, Two-way player

Marlins • Round: 20 • Overall pick number: 593

Bats/throws: R/R • Height, weight: 5-10, 215 pounds

The skinny: Ignoffo, a Chicago-area native, hit .335 with 15 home runs and 60 RBIs this season to go along with a program-record 29 steals. On the mound, he was 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA out of the bullpen.