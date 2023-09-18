St. Louis native Jackson Rutledge (Rockwood Summit) made his major league debut last week, and it didn't go well.

There are a couple adjectives you can use to describe Jackson Rutledge's debut. "Uneventful" isn't one of them...for the wrong reasons. pic.twitter.com/qcvnHRc1CG — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) September 13, 2023

Not only did the 6-foot-8 righty get rocked for seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings, he was plunked in the head by his own catcher.

The Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae attempted to steal second base in the fourth inning, and Nationals catcher Drew Millas (Belleville East) misfired on his throw to second and hit Rutledge in the head.

The ball bounded into the outfield. Thankfully, Rutledge was fine and remained in the game.

“I gotta work on getting out of the way a little bit more," Rutledge told MASN Sports. "But yeah, I'm OK, so we're good there. Obviously, I was able to continue going. But yeah, just ... it was weird. Weird day.”

The 24-year-old Rutledge, picked 17th overall in 2019 out of San Jacinto Junior College, isn't taking his outing too hard.

“Obviously, tonight didn’t go the way I wanted, but I’m a big leaguer and no one can take that from me, and I’m going to be better next time out. Today’s over,” Rutledge told The Washington Post.

The two St. Louis natives became good friends while coming up in the Nationals' minor league system.

"We're both from St. Louis." Rutledge said of Millas to MASN Sports. "That was definitely something that helped relax me before the game.”

Wednesday's mishap was not entirely surprising to Rutledge.

“He's gotten close a couple of times,” Rutledge said to MASN Sports. “I think actually it was my Triple-A debut, he got pretty close. He was like, 'Hey, man, you need to duck a little bit more.' So, I tried to duck a little bit more, but I'm a big guy and sometimes it's hard to do. So we're working on it.”

The game did improve for Millas, who was playing in his fifth career game. He hit his first-career major league homer in the fifth inning.

“Honestly, it was one of the weirdest nights of my life. I was so embarrassed before that first of all,” Millas told told MASN Sports on his first career homer. “Got a hanging curveball that I was looking for and hit it over the fence, and I just didn't know how to feel. Thankfully, Ruts OK, so it made everything better. But the homer itself, like I don't know if I could enjoy it because I thought Rut was down bad. I'm happy he's OK. And I'm happy I hit my homer, so it ended up working out OK.”