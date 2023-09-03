St. Louis-area native and Nationals catcher Drew Millas' first big-league hit, a bouncing ball down the third-base line Saturday vs. Miami, was a special moment.

But what made it a bit more memorable for Millas, who was batting for just the second time in the big leagues, was who was manning third base for the Marlins.

Fellow St. Louis native Jake Burger, who was shifted away from the third-base line, could only watch as Millas' opposite-field grounder got past him in the seventh inning.

Millas, who attended Belleville East, and Burger (CBC) were college teammates at Missouri State.

Millas' mom, Lynelle, was looking on and was brought to tears, according to MLB.com reporter Todd Dybas.

In the onslaught of emotions, Millas even forgot to take off his shin guard at first base.

“To hit it by my old college teammate down there [at third], Burger, just pushing it by him, that was pretty cool,” Millas said with a smile to Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post. “I was hoping he wouldn’t get to it. ... Thankfully it got through. It was an awesome, awesome moment.”

Millas, a seventh-round pick in 2019, was called up this past week and has yet to make a start while the Nationals carry three catchers.

Burger had a fantastic day himself, slugging two homers earlier in the game to give him 30 for the year. He's put up an .883 OPS with five homers in 28 games since being traded to the Marlins from the White Sox at the deadline.