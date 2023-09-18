Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has a revealing move when he’s headed to the mound to replace veteran Adam Wainwright. He makes a signal to the bullpen right as he hops out of the dugout so that it’s clear he’s not going to the mound for a debate.

At least once, Wainwright has turned his back to the manager until Marmol arrives on the slope of the mound, at which time the veteran will turn and ask if he signaled already.

When Marmol came to the mound Monday in the seventh, he made no signal.

This was Wainwright’s game to own.

This was Wainwright’s moment to claim.

This was his 200th to win.

One of the Cardinals’ all-time great starting pitchers finished that inning and pitched seven scoreless in a dynamic, determined show of willpower to start a 1-0 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. When Marmol left the mound, Wainwright retired the next two batters he faced to carry a one-run game through the seventh inning. Relievers John King and Ryan Helsley collected the final six outs to assure their sage and star teammate would become the third Cardinals starter in history to win 200 games for the club.

The only run of the game came on catcher Willson Contreras’ solo homer. Tommy Edman caught the final out in shallow right field as Helsley collected his 12th save by getting the final four outs — an assignment the Cardinals prepped him for because of the importance to the team and clubhouse of Wainwright’s milestone.

With 200 wins for the Cardinals, Wainwright joins Bob Gibson and Jesse Haines, and only Gibson and Wainwright spent their entire big-league careers with the Cardinals.

It took Wainwright 11 starts and nearly three months to go from his 198th career win to his 199th. As if channeling the championship closer he was as a rookie for the Cardinals, Wainwright secured his 200th win on his first try.

He is the fifth active player with that many career wins, the 105th since 1892, the year the Cardinals joined the National League. He follows pitchers Chuck Finley and recently Jon Lester who also got their 200th career wins while with the Cardinals and against Milwaukee. The next closest active pitcher to Wainwright’s 200 career wins is Johnny Cueto with 144, the same career total with which Chris Carpenter retired. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has 143.

“I think in today’s game it means a lot,” Carpenter told the Post-Dispatch on Monday afternoon. “It goes well with all different adjectives for what it means. It means one has longevity, shows he’s been a winner, shows he’s good, shows he’s been healthy, shows he’s been consistent. All of the above. It’s a neat number. Does it represent all of his career? No. It is a neat number.”

Carpenter has been watching Wainwright’s starts for this milestone.

He was there at the beginning.

Wainwright’s first win came in a way that almost seems too poetic with too much foreshadowing of what was ahead.

On May 9, 2006, Wainwright pitched one inning of relief with the Cardinals trailing the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium. He retired all three batters he faced in an eighth inning where there wasn’t a lead to hold or a game to hold in place. The game had been started by his mentor and future close friend Carpenter, and the game was about to be won by Albert Pujols. All three of the principles in Wainwright’s first win will be reunited someday on the field with their tailored red blazers as team Hall of Famers.

Wainwright got his first win as a starter 11 months later as he opened the 2007 season as a World Series champion closer and new member of the rotation.

He pitched seven innings at Houston to get the win.

He would earn 198 more as a starter.

“He’s going to be part of a Hall of Fame vote,” Carpenter said, referring to the Hall in Cooperstown, New York. “The Hall of Fame is obviously about many things, and part of it is about character and what you bring to the game, how you represent the game and what you’ve added to the game in your career. He’s at the top of that list and tied for first with all he’s given and a Hall of Famer by any of those measures.”

Contreras strikes for only run

The line drive sizzling off Contreras’ bat did not have much height, but it could not have been any bigger.

A scoreless tie — a genuine pitching duel between Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta and Wainwright — found Contreras with two outs in the fourth inning. Peralta had just struck out Nolan Arenado, and he'd struck out three of the previous four Cardinals batters. The Cardinals had not gotten a ball out of the infield in two innings, and Peralta seemed to have found his rhythm by upsetting the Cardinals hitters.

Willson Contreras, with his brother William behind the plate and calling pitches for the Brewers, dashed that with one swing.

The ball left the older brother’s bat at 114.7 mph.

It soared over the left-field wall at the same trajectory that Mark McGwire’s 62nd did at a different ballpark. Willson Contreras’ 136th career homer gave him 20 for the third consecutive season. And it provided the only lead Wainwright had for his seven innings in the game.

Wainwright outlasts Tellez in pivotal AB

As long as he’s been one of the leaders of the Cardinals rotation, Wainwright has been sure to choose his verb carefully, editing himself or reporters whenever they ask if he’ll “throw” as scheduled or how he feels “throwing” or how he feels he “throws.”

“Pitches,” he will interject.

Throwing is the act.

Pitching is the art.

He’s a pitcher, he’ll remind himself or the questioner.

He’s a pitcher, he reminded everyone, especially right there in the fourth.

Not operating with the velocity he once had or anyone seems to have these days, Wainwright toyed with Rowdy Tellez’s timing throughout a nine-pitch at-bat that helped keep the veteran’s start scoreless through six innings. The Brewers had just struck for their first extra-base hit off Wainwright — a double that left fielder Richie Palacios nearly snagged with a dive — and that gave No. 6 hitter Tellez a chance at producing the game’s first run.

Wainwright had two outs on his side but quickly fell behind 2-0.

He did not land either of the 85 mph sinkers he tossed.

At that point in the game, Wainwright’s fastball was averaging about 2 mph less Monday than it has previously this season. So he made it relative. Wainwright dropped down with his curveball to Tellez, testing the stout left-handed hitter with a series of curveballs, not one of which left his fingers at more than 71.5 mph.

Tellez fouled off a 70.3 mph curveball.

He fouled off a 71.5 mph curveball.

He nicked a cutter and then fouled off a 71.2 mph curveball.

Wainwright got the count back to full with that series of curveballs, just as he also set up Tellez to perceive the fastball at a different pace. For the ninth pitch, Wainwright tested Tellez with a 87 mph sinker, and Tellez swung through it for the strikeout that ended the inning.

Defense does its part for Wainwright

Starting with a slick double play turned in the first inning by rookie Masyn Winn and continuing through seven scoreless innings, the Cardinals defense gave Wainwright every hand he needed.

In the second inning, third baseman Arenado made one of his patented fly-route catches on a foul ball down the third base line. Arenado had to dash so far into foul territory that to slow himself after the back-to-the-plate catch, he braced against the padded wall, where the rotating advertisements are stationed. In the next inning, Palacios went into the left-field corner to snare a line drive, and in the sixth, Winn fielded a hotshot grounder and just handled the first part of the inning-ending double play on his own.

In the eighth, Winn nearly pulled off a Superman-level catch in shallow center field, but the ball jarred just loose of his glove to keep him from stealing the single.

“There has been every time he takes the mound,” first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said of the team’s urgency and eagerness to get Wainwright to the milestone win. “We know what’s at stake. He brings the best out in others around him because of the intensity he brings. You want to be the same as him out there.”

Wainwright surpasses 2,200 career K's

A called third strike on Tellez in the second inning gave Wainwright another round number for his career with his 2,200th strikeout. The right-hander became the 66th pitcher in the majors with that many strikeouts in his career, and he’s the fifth active pitcher with that many.

Wainwright already was second in the Cardinals history books behind only Bob Gibson’s 3,117 strikeouts.

Striking out Tellez for a second time moved Wainwright up into a tie at No. 65. Wainwright’s 2,201 strikeouts matched lefty David Wells’ total and put him six shy of tying Jake Peavy, a dozen shy of surpassing Jim Palmer.

