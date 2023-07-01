There hasn't been much joy this season for Cardinals fans, accustomed to watching perpetual winners.

This season's iteration of the Redbirds finished the first half of the season Saturday with a rain-delayed blowout win over the Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader, a rare home win for a team that entered the game with a 15-24 record at Busch Stadium.

Another favorable development in this gloomy season: Major League Baseball began using a pitch timer as well as other rules intended to speed up the game this season, and they have been very effective.

Cardinals games in the first half this season took a total of 13,162 minutes to play, or about 219 hours. That means the average time of a Cardinals game in 2023 is 2:42.

The first half of the Cardinals' 2022 season took a total of 15,290 minutes to play. That's about 255 hours, or about 3:09 per game.

The Cardinals' average game length in the first half has been this short only once since 1986, and that was in 1993.