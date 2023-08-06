The Cardinals smacked eight hits, walked six times and created numerous scoring opportunities, but they stranded a small village worth of people on the bases and it came back to haunt them as they were shut out for the ninth time this season.

The offensive futility led to 1-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies in front of an announced crowd of 40,051 at Busch Stadium for the finale of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals out hit their opponents eight hits to five, but they left a season-high 15 men on base.

While Cardinals pitchers recorded 13 strikeouts, the Cardinals batters were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Cardinals (49-64) lost a series at home to the Rockies for the first time since they were swept in a four-game set on June 5-8, 2009.

Former Cardinals left-hander Austin Gomber (9-8) pitched six scoreless and scattered six hits and three walks for the Rockies. He left the game with the Rockies (44-67) holding a 1-0 edge after six innings.

Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (1-for-4) has hit safely in his first 10 career games against the Rockies, and he passed Jon Jay for the most consecutive games with a hit against the Rockies to start his career.

Paul Goldschmidt (1-for-4, walk) and Dylan Carlson (1-for-4) each hit doubles for the Cardinals in the loss.

Tough luck for Thompson

Cardinals left-hander Zack Thompson drew the starting assignment on a “bullpen day” for the pitching staff.

Thompson, who had both started and relieved this season between stints in the majors and the minors, made just his second career start in the majors.

His only other start came in his second big-league game, and he pitched five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 13, 2022. He allowed five runs on seven hits, including two home runs.

Sunday, Thompson allowed just one run on two hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out eight, his most in a game in the majors and one shy of his single-game high in the minors.

Thompson had set a new career high for strikeouts in a single game by the end of the second inning. His previous high was four.

He registered five, three looking, in his first two frames. He made it through those two innings on 30 pitches (21 strikes).

Thompson (2-4) took the loss despite a strong outing.

Gomber keeps Cardinals off the board

Gomber made his fourth appearance (second start) against the Cardinals on Sunday.

A fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2014 MLB Draft out of Florida Atlantic University. Gomber pitched in 43 games (15 starts) for the Cardinals from 2018-2020. He compiled a 7-3 record with a 3.72 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP with 94 strikeouts and 47 walks in 104 innings.

In his previous three appearances against the Cardinals, Gomber went 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA while Cardinals batters hit .319 against him.

His lone previous start against the Cardinals came on May 7, 2021. He allowed five runs on six hits in five innings. Harrison Bader and Jack Flaherty hit home runs off of Gomber in that outing.

The Rockies acquired Gomber, infielder Elehuris Montero, infielder Mateo Gil, pitcher Tony Locey and pitcher Jake Sommers in exchange for perennial All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado on February 1, 2021.

Doyle’s double helps start the scoring

Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle ripped a 1-0 fastball over the heart of the plate and in the middle of the strike zone for a double down the left field line to start the third inning.

The first batter to reach base to start an inning for the Rockies, Doyle allowed the Rockies to manufacture a run after a sacrifice bunt by Austin Wynns moved Doyle to third and a sacrifice fly to left field by Ezequiel Taylor drove Doyle in for the game’s first run.

Thompson walked a batter with two outs, but he got an inning-ending grounder to third base to limit the damage to just one run.

Rockies picked the right matchup

The Cardinals threatened to turn the tide on Gomber and the Rockies in the fifth inning. A one-out single by Lars Nootbaar and a two-out double by Goldschmidt put runners on second and third with two outs.

With Cardinals RBI leader Arenado (79 RBIs) due up next, the Rockies opted to intentionally walk Arenado to load the bases, create a force out at every base and go after hitter Tyler O’Neill.

O’Neill had been 0-for-1 with a walk and a pop-up in foul territory in his previous two plate appearances of the day. He entered the day having gone 0-for-4 with one walk and three strikeouts in his previous matchups with Gomber.

Arenado had been 0-for-2 in the game against Gomber with a lineout to first base in his first at-bat of the day against Gomber. However, he’d tallied three hits in 10 previous at-bats against Gomber. Two of those previous hits were extra-base hits, including one home run.

O’Neill grounded out to third base to end the inning and leave three men on base.

Gomber stranded two men on base in the sixth inning after a leadoff single by Nolan Gorman and a two-out infield single by Andrew Knizner.