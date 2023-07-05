The Futures Game is approaching and with it the 2023 MLB Draft, which gives BPIB an excuse to discuss if any talent is racing the Cardinals way and whether it's possible they run the table on their 2020 draft picks. (They won't.)

It also is a chance for the Best Podcast in Baseball to introduce a new feature: Expanded coverage of the Cardinals minor-league system with St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Daniel Guerrero. Guerrero joins St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold to discuss Tink Hence and Victor Scott II representing the Cardinals at the 2023 Futures Game in Seattle, and revisit some past draft selections, including how bountiful the 2020 draft could be.

The Best Podcast in Baseball is sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis.

