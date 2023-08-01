Within hours of Major League Baseball’s trading deadline on Tuesday, the Cardinals acquired another pitcher from the Blue Jays system.
In a deal that sent shortstop Paul DeJong and cash to Toronto, St. Louis received Matt Svanson — a 24-year-old righty. The deal is the third with the Blue Jays in the past week.
The Cardinals acquired 19-year-old catcher Sammy Hernandez in a trade after Genesis Cabrera was designated for assignment and, on Sunday, received right-handed pitching prospects Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse in a deal that shipped Jordan Hicks to Toronto.
Here’s a look at Svanson:
RHP Matt Svanson
Bats/Throws: R/R
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds
Age: 24
2023 season: 4-1, 1.11 ERA in 26 games, 32 1/3 innings, 39 strikeouts, 0.93, and six saves in seven opportunities
Scouting report: Since making his professional debut following the 2021 MLB draft, the former 13-round pick has appeared in 65 games with 56 of those coming in relief. He spent the majority of this season with Toronto’s Class High-A affiliate where he sported a 1.23 ERA and struck out 36 batters in 29 1/3 innings of relief. He walked 11 batters to make for a 9.6% walk rate and a 31.3% strikeout rate this season after ending 2022 with a 25.0% strikeout rate in 22 1/3 High-A innings, according to Fangraphs. Along with improving in finding swing-and-miss, Svanson’s 2023 season includes a 56.3% groundball rate in High-A and a .167 batting average between the two levels he’s appeared in. The 24-year-old was promoted to Toronto’s Class AA club on Monday but has not appeared in a Double-A game. Svanson was not ranked within the top 30 Blue Jays prospects, per Baseball America. He was assigned to Class AA Springfield.
This story will be updated with info on any other prospects the Cardinals acquire ahead of MLB trade deadline if additional deals are made. Keep checking stltoday.com for the latest Cardinals news.