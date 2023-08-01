RHP Matt Svanson

Scouting report: Since making his professional debut following the 2021 MLB draft, the former 13-round pick has appeared in 65 games with 56 of those coming in relief. He spent the majority of this season with Toronto’s Class High-A affiliate where he sported a 1.23 ERA and struck out 36 batters in 29 1/3 innings of relief. He walked 11 batters to make for a 9.6% walk rate and a 31.3% strikeout rate this season after ending 2022 with a 25.0% strikeout rate in 22 1/3 High-A innings, according to Fangraphs. Along with improving in finding swing-and-miss, Svanson’s 2023 season includes a 56.3% groundball rate in High-A and a .167 batting average between the two levels he’s appeared in. The 24-year-old was promoted to Toronto’s Class AA club on Monday but has not appeared in a Double-A game. Svanson was not ranked within the top 30 Blue Jays prospects, per Baseball America. He was assigned to Class AA Springfield.