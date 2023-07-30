Searching for starting pitching to add at the deadline, the Cardinals began their overhaul by dealing reliever Jordan Hicks to the Blue Jays on Sunday. Pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton were dealt to the Rangers not long after Hicks was dealt.

A deal with the AL West-leading Rangers netted St. Louis righty Tekoah Roby, lefty John King, and shortstop Thomas Saggesse in return for Montgomery and Stratton.

In return for the hard-throwing Hicks, the Cardinals received right-handers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein.

With the exception of Roby, who has not pitched in a game since June 3 because of injury, the incoming prospects are expected to suit up in the Cardinals’ farm system by Tuesday, barring any travel setbacks.

Here’s a look at each of the prospects the Cardinals acquired in the trades with the Blue Jays and Rangers:

RHP Tekoah Roby

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Age: 21

2023 season: 2-3, 5.05 ERA in 10 games (10 starts), 46 1/3 innings, 50 strikeouts, 1.32 WHIP for Texas’ Double-A affiliate

Scouting report: A third-round pick in the 2020 draft, Roby had his 2021 season limited by an elbow strain before pitching in 22 games — 21 of which were starts — last season while in Class High-A. Roby was the 28th-ranked Rangers prospect, per Baseball America. Roby throws a fastball that sits in the low-90s and has peaked at 96 mph. Command with the fastball in the bottom of the zone has been an issue, Baseball America’s scouting report says. He’s registered high spin rates on his curveball to go with a recently added slider and his changeup. He allowed 19 home runs a year ago and had a .781 OPS allowed in a hitter-friendly Texas League this season before injury sidelined him. Roby will enter the Cardinals rehabilitation program at their complex in Jupiter, Florida, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said on Sunday. The Cardinals believe they’ll learn more about Roby’s injuries once he reports, but the expectation and “hope” is for the righty to pitch in a competitive setting within the Cardinals’ system this year.

RHP Adam

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 243 pounds

Age: 22

2023 season: 3.24 ERA in 17 games (17 starts), 89 innings, 105 strikeouts, 1.27 WHIP for Toronto’s Double-A affiliate

Scouting report: Kloffenstein — a third-round draft choice by the Blue Jays in 2018 — made his Double-A debut a year ago and was ranked as the Blue Jays’ 18th-best prospect, per Baseball America. He throws a sinker, fastball, slider, curveball, cutter, and changeup. Baseball America rates his slider as his best pitch and his most used. Through 17 starts for Toronto’s Class AA club, Kloffenstein’s 105 strikeouts were the fifth-most in the Eastern League and 30th-most across all of MiLB entering Sunday. He’s made a jump in his strikeout rate from a 22.2% mark while in Double-A last year to a 27.6% rate this season while lowering his walk rate from 11.3% to 8.9%. He was assigned to Class AAA Memphis.

RHP Sem Robberse

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Age: 21

2023 season: 3-5, 4.06 ERA in 18 games (18 starts), 88 2/3 innings, 86 strikeouts, 1.17 WHIP for Toronto’s Double-A affiliate

Scouting report: A native of the Netherlands, Robberse was signed as an international free agent in 2019. Baseball America had him ranked as the Blue Jays’ seventh-best prospect. He relies mostly on the three-pitch mix of a four-seam fastball, a slider, and a changeup, per Baseball America. He was third among qualified Eastern League pitchers in WHIP and ranks 10th in all of Double-A in that category. Over his 18 starts, he’s produced a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate, per Fangraphs. Robberse’s strikeout rate is more than a 4% improvement from what he produced in 24 2/3 Class AA innings a year ago. Robberse has limited hitters to a .213 average. Among pitchers with a minimum of 80 innings, he ranks within the top 20 across the minors for that category. The 21-year-old pitched in this year’s Futures Game. He was assigned to Class AAA Memphis

SS Thomas Saggesse

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds

Age: 21

2023 season: .314 average, .894 OPS, 15 home runs, 22 doubles, and 78 RBIs in 92 games played

Scouting report: Having spent the entire 2023 season with Double-A Frisco, Saggesse matched a career-high in home runs and set career-bests in RBIs, and walks (34) through 92 games while playing in Texas League ballparks. He’s approaching career-highs in hits and at-bats as well. He was a fifth-round pick as a preps player during the shortened 2020 MLB draft. He’s walked 8.2% of the time and struck out 22.8% in 417 plate appearances, per Fangraphs. Saggesse, the Rangers’ 23rd-best prospect according to Baseball America, is seen as an “aggressive” hitter who had a 56% swing rate a season ago despite showing the ability to be more patient later in the year. He’s displayed an average arm in the field and is a “fringe-average” runner, Baseball America’s scouting report says.

RHP John King

Bats/Throws: L/L

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

Age: 28

2023 season: 2-2, 3.32 ERA in 12 games (three starts), 21 2/3 innings, 13 strikeouts, 1.57 WHIP for Texas’ Triple-A affiliate. 1-1, 5.79 ERA in 15 games, 18 2/3 innings, 10 strikeouts, 1.61 WHIP in majors

Scouting report: King was a 10th-round pick by the Rangers in 2017 and has spent his entire career in the Rangers’ organization. He’s worked mostly as a reliever while in the minors and logged 143 innings since 2018. King made his MLB debut in 2020 and has pitched 126 1/3 innings across 87 relief appearances since. The right-hander owns a 4.27 ERA and has fanned 89 batters across his big league career. He will report to St. Louis where he will look to provide innings for the big league club once he is added to the 26-man active roster.