By the end of Major League Baseball’s Tuesday trade deadline on Tuesday, the Cardinals acquired three minor league pitchers and an infielder

In a deal that sent shortstop Paul DeJong and cash to Toronto, St. Louis received Matt Svanson — a 24-year-old righty. The deal is the third with the Blue Jays in the past week. Within the final hour of the 5 p.m. St. Louis time deadline, the Cardinals got lefty Drew Rom, righty Zack Showalter, and infielder Cesar Prieto in a deal that sent Jack Flaherty to Baltimore.

Here’s a look at the prospects the Cardinals acquired on Tuesday:

LHP Drew Rom

Bats/Throws: L/L

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

Age: 23

2023 season: 7-6, 5.34 ERA in 19 games (18 starts), 86 innings, 100 strikeouts, 1.70 WHIP with the Orioles’ Class AAA affiliate

Scouting report: Rom was added to Baltimore’s 40-man roster and protected from December’s Rule 5 draft after he ended the season with a 4.43 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 120 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. The former fourth-round pick received a promotion to Triple-A at the end of last season and began his 2023 campaign at the same level. Through his 19 outings, Rom posted a 25.1% strikeout rate, walked 11.5% of the batters he’s faced this season, and allowed a .290 average, according to Fangraphs. He’s been hit for a .391 batting average of balls in play (BABIP) this year and last year had a .373 BABIP. Rom ranked as the 16th best Orioles prospect by Baseball America in its midseason rankings. He has a fastball that sits in the low 90s that pairs with an average sinker, an average slider, and a sinker that he’s used often against same-sided hitters, Baseball America wrote. He’s shown more effectiveness against lefties than he has against righties this year. He was assigned to Class AAA Memphis.

SS Cesar Prieto

Bats/Throws: L/R

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 175 pounds

Age: 24

2023 season: .349 average, six home runs, 49 RBIs, .898 OPS in 85 games across Baltimore’s Class AA and Class AAA affiliates

Scouting report: Prieto made his professional debut in 2022 after he signed as an international free agent from Cuba. A former player for Cuba's national baseball team before he defected to the U.S., Prieto was ranked by Baseball America as high as No. 14 within Baltimore’s farm system. He made his Triple-A debut on June 21 where he’s slashed .317/.365/.471 since he’s arrived at the level. As a defender, Prieto has had time at second base, third, and shortstop. Most of his innings in the field have come at third base. An aggressive hitter with a high contact rate and an 8.7% strikeout rate since making his Triple-A debut, Prieto’s hit tool is considered “extremely advanced” by Baseball America. He lacks average power and speed in the field, according to his scouting report. He was assigned to Class AAA Memphis.

RHP Zack Showalter

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Age: 19

2023 season: 0-2, 2.37 ERA in nine games (eight starts), 30 1/3 innings, 41 strikeouts, 1.32 WHIP for the Orioles’ Class High-A and rookie ball affiliates

Scouting report: An 11th-round pick in the 2022 draft, the former Florida preps player made his professional debut on June 5. He’s thrown a maximum of four innings twice in his nine games and completed at least three innings in each of his other seven outings. Showalter reached High-A at the end of June. Since making his debut at the level, he’s given up eight runs, struck out 25 batters, and walked 10 in 20 1/3 innings. He was ranked as the No. 17 Orioles prospect in Baseball America’s midseason ranking of Baltimore’s top minor leaguers. Showalter throws a fastball that sits 93-95 mph to go with a “sweepy slider” and changeup, Baseball America’s scouting report says. Both his slider and changeup are “still developing.” He joins a Class Low-A Palm Beach rotation that has fellow 2022 draft picks Brycen Mautz (second round) and Pete Hansen (third round).

RHP Matt Svanson

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds

Age: 24

2023 season: 4-1, 1.11 ERA in 26 games, 32 1/3 innings, 39 strikeouts, 0.93, and six saves in seven opportunities with the Blue Jays’ Class Low-A and High-A affiliates

Scouting report: Since making his professional debut following the 2021 MLB draft, the former 13-round pick has appeared in 65 games with 56 of those coming in relief. He spent the majority of this season with Toronto’s Class High-A affiliate where he sported a 1.23 ERA and struck out 36 batters in 29 1/3 innings of relief. He walked 11 batters to make for a 9.6% walk rate and a 31.3% strikeout rate this season after ending 2022 with a 25.0% strikeout rate in 22 1/3 High-A innings, according to Fangraphs. Along with improving in finding swing-and-miss, Svanson’s 2023 season includes a 56.3% groundball rate in High-A and a .167 batting average between the two levels he’s appeared in. The 24-year-old was promoted to Toronto’s Class AA club on Monday but has not appeared in a Double-A game. Svanson was not ranked within the top 30 Blue Jays prospects, per Baseball America. He was assigned to Class AA Springfield.