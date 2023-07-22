Nolan Gorman crushed 445-foot shot to right field in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Cubs, and that homer ranks among the team's longest of the year.
Only two Cardinals home runs this season have been longer than that.
Overall, the Angels' Shohei Ohtani crushed one 493 feet on June 30 for the longest homer in the majors this season thus far.
A look at the Cardinals' longest home runs this season, through Saturday, July 22.
461 feet
Tyler O’Neill • April 12, 2023 • at Colorado
446 feet
Nolan Gorman • April 2, 2023 • vs. Toronto
445 feet
Nolan Gorman • July 22, 2023 • at Cubs
445 feet
Dylan Carlson • June 20, 2023 • at Washington
444 feet
Jordan Walker • July 5, 2023 • at Miami
443 feet
Paul Goldschmidt • July 16, 2023 • vs. Washington
443 feet
Paul Goldschmidt • June 28, 2023 • vs. Houston