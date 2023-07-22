Nolan Gorman crushed 445-foot shot to right field in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Cubs, and that homer ranks among the team's longest of the year.

Only two Cardinals home runs this season have been longer than that.

Overall, the Angels' Shohei Ohtani crushed one 493 feet on June 30 for the longest homer in the majors this season thus far.

A look at the Cardinals' longest home runs this season, through Saturday, July 22.

461 feet

Tyler O’Neill • April 12, 2023 • at Colorado

446 feet

Nolan Gorman • April 2, 2023 • vs. Toronto

445 feet

Nolan Gorman • July 22, 2023 • at Cubs

445 feet

Dylan Carlson • June 20, 2023 • at Washington

444 feet

Jordan Walker • July 5, 2023 • at Miami

443 feet

Paul Goldschmidt • July 16, 2023 • vs. Washington

443 feet

Paul Goldschmidt • June 28, 2023 • vs. Houston