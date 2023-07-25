It's been the most difficult of years for former Cardinal Kolten Wong in his first year with the Mariners.

Among players with at least 200 plate appearances, he's been among the worst in baseball as ranked by Fangraphs wins above replacement.

He's batting .162, he's striking out a career-worst 21.4% of the time and he's worth negative one win above replacement.

His performance has forced the Mariners to trim his playing time. He's only been in the field for about half of Seattle's innings thus far.

But despite his struggles, manager Scott Servais called on Wong to pinch hit Monday night in a key situation.

Playing a road game at Minnesota, Seattle, facing a 2-1 deficit, was down to its final out and had a runner on base.

Wong stepped to the plate and made the most of his opportunity, hitting the go-ahead home run to right field to give Seattle a 3-2 lead, his second homer of the year.

"Being in the league for a while, you just understand that opportunities are going to come up, so you've just got to stay ready," Wong told the Seattle Times. "And I didn't know if I was going to be called for that at-bat. I was just in the cage trying to do my prep work and just trying to be ready just in case."

He is the third player in Mariners history with a pinch-hit go-ahead homer when trailing in the ninth inning or later, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The others are Adam Lind (2016) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1990).

Unfortunately for Wong and the Mariners, Minnesota rallied for the tying run in the bottom of the ninth, then won it in the 10th.

Wong, who will be a free agent after this season, arrived in Seattle in the offseason, when Milwaukee traded Wong and cash to Seattle for left fielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Abraham Toro.