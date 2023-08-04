The Cardinals begin a home series Friday against the Rockies. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-5, 7.18) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Wainwright, in his final season, sits at 198 career wins. Only two Cardinals have more wins than Wainwright: Bob Gibson (251) and Jesse Haines (210).

Wainwright has a 4.91 ERA in two starts since he returned from injury and is 0-1 in those games.

The Rockies will counter with right-hander Chris Flexen (0-5, 8.08), who has a 13.14 ERA in his last six appearances, five of which were with Seattle before he was traded to Colorado.

Flexen is 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in his career vs. the Cardinals. Earlier this year, when he was with the Mariners, he allowed six earned runs in four innings in picking up the loss vs. the Cardinals in Seattle.

The Cardinals are 48-62, last in the NL Central and 11 games behind first-place Milwaukee. St. Louis have lost five of seven.

The Rockies are 42-66, last in the NL West, and have lost their last three series, including a home set against Oakland, baseball's worst team.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O'Neill, LF

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Alec Burleson, DH

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Adam Wainwright

ROCKIES

1. Jurickson Profar, DH

2. Ezequiel Tovar, SS

3. Ryan McMahon, 3B

4. Brendan Rodgers, 2B

5. Nolan Jones, LF

6. Elias Díaz, C

7. Elehuris Montero, 1B

8. Michael Toglia, RF

9. Brenton Doyle, CF

P: Chris Flexen

Injury report

UT Brendan Donovan (elbow surgery): He had surgery Wednesday to repair a ligament in his right elbow, a brace repair to address damage and strain on his flexor tendon, but not a complete reconstruction or Tommy John surgery. Donovan be out the rest of the season; he's expected to be ready for spring training next year. (Updated Aug. 3)

2B/DH Nolan Gorman (foot): Had difficulty completing agility drills Thursday without discomfort after he took a foul ball of his foot during Wednesday's game. (Updated Aug. 3)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Helsley has recovered from well from bullpen sessions, and the Cardinals believe he could begin a minor-league rehab assignment by as soon as this weekend. That decision is day to day. If he does not to a minor-league affiliate, Helsley will face hitters in a second live BP session. (Updated Aug. 3)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): The Cardinals are waiting to determine how he recovers after a weekend bullpen session before mapping out the next step in his throwing program. (Updated July 30)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The recovery timeline provided following Rodriguez's surgery was said to be from 4-6 months. (Updated July 27)