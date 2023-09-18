The Cardinals begin a home series Monday against the Brewers. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Adam Wainwright (4-11, 7.95), going for his 200th career win, will take the mound for the Cardinals. He recorded a win for the first time since June 17 in his last outing.

With a normal five-man rotation, Wainwright, in his final season, would have two more starts after Monday's: Saturday night at San Diego and the Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Cincinnati.

Only two players have more wins as Cardinals than Wainwright: Bob Gibson (251) and Jesse Haines (210).

The Brewers will counter with right-hander Freddy Peralta (12-8, 3.79). Peralta is 6-0 with a 2.01 ERA in his last nine outings and has thrown more innings this season than any of his five previous campaigns.

The Cardinals are 66-83, last in the NL Central and 18 games behind Milwaukee. St. Louis is 3-3 vs. Milwaukee but hasn't faced the Brewers since mid-May.

The Brewers are 84-65 and lead the Cubs by 6 1/2 games in the NL Central. Milwaukee is 10-6 in September and leads all of baseball with a 2.63 team ERA this month.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Alec Burleson, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Richie Palacios, LF

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Tommy Edman, 2B

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Adam Wainwright

BREWERS

1. Sal Frelick, CF

2. William Contreras, C

3. Carlos Santana, 1B

4. Mark Canha, LF

5. Willy Adames, SS

6. Rowdy Tellez, DH

7. Josh Donaldson, 3B

8. Brice Turang, 2B

9. Tyrone Taylor, RF

P: Freddy Peralta

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (right foot sprain): O'Neill was placed on the injured list Sunday; with only two weeks, he could be done for the year. (Updated Sept. 17)

INF Nolan Gorman (right hamstring strain): On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Cardinals placed him on the 10-day injured list after he left the game the day before. There has been no clarity on whether he will return before the season ends. (Updated Sept. 16)

LHP JoJo Romero (irritated knee tendon): The Cardinals placed their closer on the injured list Sept. 5, backdated to Sept. 2. (Updated Sept. 16)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Received an anti-inflammatory shot in his shoulder to tame renewed discomfort and swelling. That puts him out for at least three days before he pitches again, and it shortens his runway for an appearance in the majors at all this season. (Updated Sept. 16)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Will not return this season; will get ankle surgery.

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Will not return this season.