After dropping the opener by an 11-1 tally, the Cardinals continue a road series Tuesday against the Pirates. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-8, 8.42) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Wainwright, still searching for career win No. 199, has a 16.20 ERA in his last three starts, though he allowed only three runs in six innings in his last outing.

Only two Cardinals have more wins than Wainwright: Bob Gibson (251) and Jesse Haines (210).

The Pirates will counter with right-hander Johan Oviedo (6-13, 4.55), a former Cardinal. Oviedo has pitched a career-high 140 1/3 innings this year. He is throwing his slider as much as his fastball since joining the Pirates, a marked change in approach since his time with the Cardinals.

Ahead of Tuesday's game, the Cardinals moved lefty Matthew Liberatore to the injured list and promoted Jacob Barnes, a right-hander and veteran reliever. The Cardinals will start Zack Thompson on Wednesday against Pittsburgh in place of Liberatore, moving Thompson back to his originally scheduled day.

The Cardinals are 55-71, last in the NL Central and 13 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has lost five of six.

The Pirates are 56-69, fourth in the NL Central, and have lost three consecutive series.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Alec Burleson, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O’Neill, LF

7. Richie Palacios, CF

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Adam Wainwright

PIRATES

1. Ji Hwan Bae, 2B

2. Bryan Reynolds, LF

3. Andrew McCutchen, DH

4. Connor Joe, RF

5. Endy Rodriguez, C

6. Joshua Palacios, CF

7. Vinny Capra, 3B

8. Alfonso Rivas, 1B

9. Alika Williams, SS

P: Johan Oviedo

Injury report

LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness): During a bullpen session, Liberatore had difficulty generating the explosive push off the pitching rubber necessary in a game, and he had moments of pain and stiffness in the dugout that led to some concern from the coaching and training staff. So, less than 24 hours after expressing optimism he would start Thursday, the lefty went on the injured list. He'll return to St. Louis for treatment and recovery before going on a rehab assignment. (Updated April 22)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion): For the first time since going on the injured list, the outfielder moved around during pre-game workouts Monday at PNC Park. He avoided full-out sprints, though he could do those in the coming days, pending how he feels.The Cardinals placed Nootbaar on the 10-day IL following Thursday's game. He was still dealing with significant soreness on Friday after being hit in the groin by a foul ball. (Updated Aug. 21)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Received an injection into his ankle to address persisting pain that is related to a high ankle sprain sustained earlier this season. After meeting with a specialist in Wisconsin, Carlson received the injection and will see if a week or so of rest alleviates the pain and allows him to move toward baseball activities. He is also recovering from an oblique strain at the same time. He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 10. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 22)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): A series of active tests did not show any structural issues or reasons for concern as the right-hander experienced some recovery issues following recent rehab appearances. He'll throw a bullpen this week and, if that goes well, resume his rehab assignment. (Updated Aug. 22)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Threw 1 2/3 innings in a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday night. He threw 40 pitches in that outing, and reported feeling well after. (Updated Aug. 18)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Threw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Friday; the plan is to have him throw live batting practice session in Jupiter, Florida, in the coming days. His next outing after that could be in a rehab assignment. He has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. (Updated Aug. 18)

IF Nolan Gorman (lower back strain): Took part in infield drills and baseball activities Monday at PNC Park as he makes stride toward returning to the field. How he recovers from the increased activity will guide the decisions the Cardinals make in the coming week. Placed on the IL prior to Thursday night's game; he hadn't played since Aug. 12, and his IL stint was backdated to Aug. 14. His back stiffness limited his ability to bend down as well as some of his rotational mobility. (Updated Aug. 21)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Continues on his "no throw" program for at least another week, and he'll be reevaluated at that time. (Updated Aug. 21)