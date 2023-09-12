BALTIMORE — In his final interleague start of his career, Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright recorded his 199th career victory giving him likely at least three cracks at the milestone of 200 career wins.

Wainwright snapped a streak of 11 consecutive starts without a win by putting the Cardinals on their way to a 5-2 victory over the American League-leading Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday night.

Wainwright (4-10) hadn’t logged a win since June 17 against the New York Mets at Citi Field. He’d lost his last 10 decisions and his pursuit of 200 wins had started to become a race against time as the calendar flipped to September.

However, the 42-year-old right-hander held the Orioles, the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, to two runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings. Wainwright also struck out three on his way to a hard-fought victory.

Wainwright held the Orioles to 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and he stranded a total of eight men on base in five innings. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning with an inning-ending double play.

With the Cardinals leading by three runs, the Orioles threatened to ruin his outing in the fifth inning after a leadoff walk by Adley Rutschman — his second of the day — and a single by Gunnar Henderson. The frame started with the first three batters reaching base thanks to an Anthony Santander RBI single to give the Orioles their first run.

A grounder to second base allowed the Cardinals to record the first out of the inning. While they did not turn a double play and a runner scored from third base, the play left just one runner on first.

Wainwright struck out Cedric Mullins on a called third strike, gave up a two-out double, and got an inning-ending strikeout against Adam Frazier to leave a pair of runners in scoring position and walk off the mound with a one-run lead.

The Cardinals’ defense turned three double plays in the game. The bullpen contingent of Giovanny Gallegos, Matthew Liberatore, John King and Ryan Helsley provided scoreless relief to secure the win.

The Cardinals (64-81) scored a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning to provide breathing room.

Cardinals outfielder Richie Palacios provided an offensive spark off the bench. He went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs. Not only did Palacios record the first multi-home run game of his career, but he also recorded the 18th multi-homer game of the season for the Cardinals and the seventh all-time by a Cardinals player who came off the bench.

Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a home run. His home run was the first of his career at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. He has now homered in 25 ballparks currently in use in the majors.

Rookie outfielder Jordan Walker went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored. Lars Nootbaar (1-for-5) also drove in a run.

Wainwright works around early traffic

Wainwright started his outing with back-to-back strikes to get ahead of Orioles leadoff hitter Rutschman, but he then threw eight consecutive balls to put Rutschman and Henderson on base with a pair walks before he’d recorded an out.

However, Wainwright retired the next three batters to keep the Orioles out of the scoring column.

He struck out Santander on an 86-mph down and away fastball for a called third strike. He then got Ryan O’Hearn to ground out to first base for the second out of the frame. With runners on second and third, Wainwright got Cedric Mullins to pop out to catcher Willson Contreras in foul territory. Mullins hit a game-changing grand slam in the fifth inning of Monday night’s series opener.

Cardinals welcome Means back to the bigs

Orioles left-hander John Means made his first start April 13, 2022. A Kansas native and Kansas City-area high school product, Means had been sidelined by an ulnar collateral ligament tear that required him to undergo Tommy John surgery in April of last year. Tuesday night marked his season debut after he’d made six combined rehab appearances between Double-A and Triple-A.

Means, a former 11th-round draft pick who made his major-league debut in 2018, made the AL All-Star team in 2019. In interviews that season, Means credited a lot of the progress he made to the biomechanical work he did in the offseason with Wentzville, Missouri-based Premier Pitching Performance.

Tuesday night, Means allowed three runs on four hits, including a pair of home runs, in five innings.

Gorman and Contreras leave with injuries

The Cardinals lost two of the most productive bats in the heart of their lineup to injuries during the game. Second baseman Nolan Gorman left the game with right hamstring tightness after he hustled and beat out a groundball to first base on a fielder’s choice in the second inning.

Palacios entered the game for Gorman. Palacios played right field. Nootbaar moved from right field to center field and Tommy Edman moved from center field to second base.

Gorman entered the night having gone 7-for-23 on the road trip with three home runs. His 27 homers this season led the team by one over All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

In the sixth inning, Andrew Knizner batted for Contreras and then replaced Contreras behind the plate in the bottom half of the frame. Contreras, who had recorded multiple RBIs in four consecutive games entering the day, left the game with a hand contusion.

Contreras had also hit three home runs during the current road trip.

One run at a time early

The Cardinals scored runs in the first, second and fourth innings to take a 3-0 lead before the Orioles’ offense got on the board.

Goldschmidt’s 24th home run of the season provided a one-run edge in the first inning. That broke a tie with Lou Brock for the 17th-most all-time home runs by a Cardinals player. Goldschmidt entered the day with 129 homers since he joined the Cardinals prior to the 2019 season.

In the second inning, Walker tacked a run onto the lead with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly for his 46th RBI of the season.

Palacios’ second home run of the season and first of the day came in the fourth inning, the first plate appearance he made after entering the game to run for Gorman in the second.

Photos: Wainwright earns 199th career win as Cardinals take second game vs. Orioles