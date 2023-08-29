By relying on guile, a symphony conductor’s sense for changing rhythm, and his world-class curveball, Adam Wainwright hopscotched around baserunners for his finest start of the season. And the whole time, he helped illustrate how the Cardinals would benefit from adding starters who are more direct – who can dominate, not just defy.

Wainwright pitched superbly enough to earn win No. 199, but San Diego lefty Blake Snell did not have to pitch as well to keep the Cardinals from providing any runs of support for their veteran right-hander.

Snell’s stuff was enough.

“Well,” Wainwright said. “Strikeout stuff is always helpful, for sure.”

Snell, the National League’s ERA leader, struck out nine, including back-to-back batters with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to pilot the Padres to a 4-1 victory Monday night at Busch Stadium. Snell pitched seven scoreless innings against a Cardinals lineup that has mustered four runs in the past five games, three of them coming on home runs by Paul Goldschmidt. In between Goldschmidt’s homer Friday and his eighth inning solo shot Monday, the Cardinals scored one run in 32 innings.

They’ve lost eight of their past 10 games and, with the loss Monday, sank to 20 games below .500 for the first time since 1995, the year Joe Torre was fired as manager and two years before Fernando Tatis made his major-league debut at age 22. His son, Fernando Tatis Jr., scored three of the Padres’ four runs Monday night.

He’s 24.

He was one of only two Padres to get to third base against Wainwright, who started the game with an 8.61 ERA – and lopped a half of run off of it by the sixth inning.

“He threw the ball well,” said Padres designated hitter and former Cardinals All-Star Matt Carpenter, who had the lone RBI against his former teammate. “He kept us off balance. Made some pitches when he had to. It didn’t surprise me. I said it in the hitter’s meeting: ‘Let’s not take this guy lightly. He’s done this at a high level for a long time. Don’t get wrapped up into what his numbers look like this year. At any moment he could throw a scoreless up there.’ And he did.”

By keeping the Padres off balance, Wainwright was able to perform the tightrope walk for zeroes. What the Cardinals want to add this winter is a pitcher who bulldozes to zeroes.

Snell (11-9) does not always pitch efficiently enough to push deep into games, but he has the stuff to come back from three-ball counts and get strikeouts. He defused a bases loaded mess on six pitches Monday. Snell walked two batters in the first inning and needed only 11 pitches to keep the Cardinals scoreless. In the fourth inning, he walked two more batters to load the bases with no outs and the back third of the Cardinals’ lineup coming up. He felt behind 3-0 to Andrew Knizner. And then had the stuff to overpower and end the threat.

Snell challenged Knizner with three consecutive fastballs.

Snell followed with three consecutive breaking balls to Jordan Walker.

On six consecutive strikes he struck out two Cardinals with the bases loaded.

He struck out Knizner with 96 mph in the zone.

He struck out Walker with a slider out of the zone, at the batter’s feet.

“You look at the at-bats,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “(Earlier in the game), 3-1 count, where some off-speed (comes). So, you have to protect against that a little bit, and he beat him with the fastball. And then he stuck with it. Jordan – he knows a younger hitter, he can expand a little bit with him and maybe get some chase. And once he’s able to do that early, you stick with it. There’s no reason to come in the zone there. He has something for each guy.”

Wainwright said that he was in the dugout, his head in his hands, praying quietly for a hit with the bases loaded.

In seven of his 18 starts this season, the Cardinals have failed to provide him with a single run of support. In 10 starts total, Wainwright has pitched with no more than one run of support. He’s had more difficult starts this season than in many of his best seasons combined. The lack of run support only further complicates how Wainwright, in his final year before he retires, pitches with less margin for error because he, frankly, misses fewer bats than a pitcher like Snell.

“I know I don’t have the best stuff that I’ve ever had right now,” Wainwright said. “But I sure can compete with it. I can go out and make pitches and keep them off balance, and work in and out and change speeds. It goes to show you – you youngsters out there – you don’t have to throw a million to be a good pitcher. You can still be a good pitcher with lesser stuff. And that’s what I’m doing right now.”

Trying for career win No. 199 in his 10th consecutive start, Wainwright shaved off his beard.

Trying to avoid becoming the first Cardinals starter since Mark Mulder in 2007 to six consecutive starts, Wainwright lowered the cuff of his pants to hide his ringtail stirrups.

“When you’re throwing like I’m throwing you’ve got to do something kind of crazy sometimes,” Wainwright said.

Most of the crazy came off his fingertips, not his fashion.

Wainwright revisited video from his 2014 season this past week. He wanted to relive the mindset of that season, when he was at the peak of his power and on his way to 20 wins and a fourth top-three finish in the Cy Young Award voting. At times during that season, Wainwright would describe pitching as being in front of a symphony and in complete command of tempo, volume, and what instrument took the lead. He saw pitching that way. He’d change the speed and shape of his curveball. He’d let the cutter get a solo. He would play the sinker off the cutter to crisscross the plate. And, when he needed to, he’d raise the decibel level dramatically for the four-seam fastball.

“Most mentally in control of the entire game,” Wainwright said of that season. “Three steps ahead of the hitters I was facing.”

He had innings back in that groove Monday.

With help from his defense – Walker threw a runner out at third base, Nolan Arenado casually gloved a 111-mph screamer to steal a hit – Wainwright pitched around eight hits and three walks. The Padres did not get a runner to third base until the sixth inning. Wainwright corralled the Padres by doing more than releasing a baseball toward home. He varied his timing to limit their ability to get a lead when on base. He was able to get meek contact that kept hitters from dashing from first to third.

“A team that’s talented like that you can’t give them the same look every time, so I slowed some down, threw some sweepers and tried to throw some heaters up,” Wainwright said. “More four-seams today than normal. Sinking. You can’t fall into patterns with a team like that.”

Wainwright threw 39 curveballs in his 93 pitches.

“It’s been a pretty decent pitch for me in my career,” Wainwright deadpanned. “Probably ought to throw it every now and then, huh?”

The right-hander finished the third inning with the kind of approach he wanted – changing a hitter’s timing, bringing in the disruptive rhythm, and then a nice curveball as the final crescendo. That curveball, from a slightly different arm angle at a different speed, got Manny Machado lunging and unable to do anything more than nudge the pitch back to the mound for a groundout.

That left a Padre stranded at second.

Wainwright did not have an inning without a runner on base. He pitched against that wall through all of his six innings. He got four swings and misses total, three on the curveball. Snell had as many swings and misses on his changeup. He threw that pitch 19 times. Snell had more swings and misses in the series of two at-bats with the bases loaded in the fourth inning than Wainwright had in the entire game. Snell got 15 swings and misses total in the game and gave the Cardinals a close look for the third consecutive game at the kind of starter they’ll go shopping for this winter. In order, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Snell have pitched 21 innings over the past three days against the Cardinals and held the Cardinals to one run.

That trio has, in three successive games, struck out 28 batters.

They’ve allowed six hits.

Snell had more three-pitch strikeouts Monday than hits allowed.

Nola and Snell are free agents at season’s end.

The Cardinals want to add three starters to the rotation, and they will look outside the organization for all three, management says.

What they seek and why was on display Monday.

They want the starter who kept the lineup from providing the runs that would have rewarded their starter for his savvy, his ability to make the most out of what he had.

“That’s been part of my career – my whole life – making the most out of the stuff that I have,” Wainwright said. “I held a pretty good team to one run. I would have liked to have given up no runs. Most of the time you give up one run you’re going to win that game.”

