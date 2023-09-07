The Cardinals go for the sweep when they wrap up a road series Thursday against the Braves. First pitch is set for 6:20 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander and Georgia native Adam Wainwright (3-10, 8.10) will take the mound for the Cardinals against his home-state team and the team that drafted him.

Wainwright, still searching for career win No. 199, has made quality starts in two of his last three outings but didn't receive enough run support to record a victory. He's lost his last nine decisions, last recording a win June 17.

Only two players have more wins as Cardinals than Wainwright: Bob Gibson (251) and Jesse Haines (210).

The Braves will counter with left-hander Max Fried (6-1, 2.52). Fried, who missed nearly three months with a forearm strain, recorded his best outing of the year last time out, blanking the Dodgers for seven innings. Fried boasts one of the best groundball rates in baseball.

The Cardinals are 61-78, last in the NL Central and 16 games out of first. St. Louis has won two of its last three series, including the current set vs. the Braves.

The Braves are 90-48, the best record in baseball and first in the NL East. Atlanta has lost three straight but still holds a six-game edge over the Dodgers for the National League's best record.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, CF

2. Tyler O’Neill, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Jordan Walker, RF

6. Luken Baker, 1B

7. Nolan Gorman, 2B

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Adam Wainwright

BRAVES

1. Ronald Acuna Jr., RF

2. Ozzie Albies, 2B

3. Matt Olson, 1B

4. Marcell Ozuna, DH

5. Eddie Rosario, LF

6. Travis d’Arnaud, C

7. Michael Harris II, CF

8. Orlando Arcia, SS

9. Nicky Lopez, 3B

P: Max Fried

Injury report

LHP JoJo Romero (irritated knee tendon): The Cardinals' placed their current closer on the injured list Tuesday with an injury in his left knee that includes swelling, irritation, and discomfort within the patellar tendon. A timetable for his return has not been determined, though the assignment to the IL was backdated to Sept. 2 so he'll be eligible to return after the current road trip. (Updated Sept. 5)

LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness): Liberatore will make at least one more rehab start. He pitched 3⅔ innings for Triple-A Memphis in a rehab start on Tuesday night, allowing five runs on four hits and five walks. He also struck out five. He threw 78 pitches in that outing. He'll check in with the team's medical staff on Wednesday before they determine next steps. He's eligible to return from the IL on Sept. 3. (Updated Sept. 1)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Struck out two and touched 97 mph with his fastball in a recent one-inning rehab appearance for Class AAA Memphis. He will continue to make scheduled, one-inning appearances for the Redbirds, and the Cardinals plan to promote him to the majors before season's end. (Updated Sept. 1)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Is coming close to the end of a 10-day waiting period to see how he recovers from an injection into his ankle to address persisting pain that is related to a high ankle sprain sustained earlier this season. Season-ending surgery to address the cause of ankle pain is possible after he revisits a specialist. He is also recovering from an oblique strain at the same time. (Updated Sept. 1)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Is coming out of his no-throw program and is awaiting word from team doctors and a second opinion to determine how quickly he could ramp up his throws or if he'll require more rest to address injury. (Updated Sept. 1)