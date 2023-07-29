The Cardinals continue a four-game home series Saturday against the Cubs. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-4, 7.31) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Wainwright, in his final season, sits at 198 career wins. He returned from injury to pitch five innings and allow two runs in his last outing, but he did not record a win.

Only two Cardinals have more wins than Wainwright: Bob Gibson (251) and Jesse Haines (210).

The Cubs will counter with right-hander Jameson Taillon (4-6, 5.75), who allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings in his last outing, vs. the Cardinals last weekend.

The Cardinals are 46-59, fourth in the NL Central and 11 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has lost two straight overall and is 1-5 against the Cubs in the last week-plus.

The Cubs are 52-51, third in the NL Central, and have won seven straight. Chicago is over .500 for the first time since early May.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Lars Nootbaar, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Willson Contreras, C

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Adam Wainwright

CUBS

1. Mike Tauchman, CF

2. Nico Hoerner, 2B

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Cody Bellinger, 1B

5. Seiya Suzuki, RF

6. Dansby Swanson, SS

7. Christopher Morel, DH

8. Yan Gomes, C

9. Nick Madrigal, 3B

P: Jameson Taillon

Injury report

C Willson Contreras (head laceration): Contreras passed concussion protocols at the ballpark after being skulled by Ian Happ’s backswing in the first inning Thursday night. The Cardinals’ catcher had to leave the game due to injury. Contreras was treated on the field and at the ballpark for bleeding and a cut along his scalp. He was be back in the lineup Friday as designated hitter, then was to resume catching duties on Saturday. (Updated July 29)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Edman will begin a rehab assignment Saturday night with Class AAA Memphis. The plan is for him to two games, all nine innings of each game, and appear at two positions, shortstop and center field. Depending on how he recovers and how he feels from those games with his timing and his health, the Cardinals may activate him Tuesday. (Updated July 28)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, but that does not change his timetable for a return. Helsley is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Saturday at Busch Stadium. It will be his fourth bullpen session since being cleared to throw and could be the last one before he is sent on a rehab assignment. There is not target date for his return to games. (Updated July 27)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Is set to throw a bullpen session on Saturday at Busch Stadium as works he towards a rehab assignment where he will build inning and strength. (Updated July 27)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Set to throw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Saturday. Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The recovery timeline provided following Rodriguez's surgery was said to be from 4-6 months. (Updated July 27)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): He was forced to stop his throwing program due to soreness and will not play a position in the field "anytime soon," Post-Dispatch reporter Derrick Goold reported from Chase Field in Arizona on Wednesday. Treatment options for the flexor tendon strain and the persisting inflammation that have bothered Donovan are still being discussed. Surgery is an option, but it's one he said he'd like to avoid. The Cardinals are meeting this weekend to determine what's next for the utility fielder. (Updated July 28)