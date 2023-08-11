The Cardinals begin a two-game road series Friday against the Royals. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-6, 7.81), stuck at 198 career wins, will take the mound for the Cardinals.

Only two Cardinals have more wins than Wainwright: Bob Gibson (251) and Jesse Haines (210).

Wainwright has an 8.36 ERA in three starts since he returned from injury and is 0-2 in those games. His last win came June 17, and he's 0-5 in his six starts since then.

The Royals will counter with right-hander Dylan Coleman (0-0, 10.05), a native of Potosi, Missouri, who attended Missouri State. Coleman, who spent much of this season in Triple-A, has been used almost exclusively out of the bullpen and hasn't thrown more than 36 pitches in a big-league game this year.

The Cardinals are 51-65, last in the NL Central and 11 games behind first-place Milwaukee. St. Louis is 5-5 in its last 10 but fresh off a series win against the Rays, one of baseball's best teams.

The Royals are 37-80, last in the AL Central, and sport the second-worst record in the majors. Their winning percentage of .316 would be the worst for a full season in the history of the franchise.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Nolan Gorman, 2B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O’Neill, LF

7. Alec Burleson, 1B

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Adam Wainwright

ROYALS

1. Maikel Garcia, 3B

2. Bobby Witt Jr., SS

3. Michael Massey, 2B

4. Salvador Perez, C

5. MJ Melendez, LF

6. Edward Olivares, DH

7. Matt Beaty, 1B

8. Nelson Velazquez, RF

9. Kyle Isbel, CF

P: Dylan Coleman

Injury report

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Will continue his rehab assignment Wednesday with an inning of work with Class AA Springfield. The Cardinals are considering whether their former All-Star closer will need to appear in back-to-back games before he returns to the majors, or if his outing Wednesday puts him on the brink of a return. (Updated Aug. 8)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with an inning at Class AA Springfield. The Cardinals are going to have Woodford appear for one inning in each of his first two rehab appearances. (Updated Aug. 8)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. He has at least one more bullpen session before he'll advance to a rehab assignment, but the Cardinals do plan for him to pitch in competition at some point this season and in the minors in the near future. (Updated Aug. 4)