The Cardinals begin a home series Monday against the Padres. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-9, 8.61) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Wainwright, still searching for career win No. 199, has a 14.73 ERA in his last four starts and has only two quality starts this year.

Only two players have more Cardinals wins than Wainwright: Bob Gibson (251) and Jesse Haines (210).

The Padres will counter with left-hander Blake Snell (10-9, 2.73), one of baseball's leading starting pitchers for strikeouts per nine innings pitched. Snell, a leading contender for the Cy Young Award, will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Cardinals are 56-75, last in the NL Central and 17 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has lost five of six and is 9-15 in August. The Cardinals' 5.47 ERA in August is the second-worst in baseball.

The Padres, one of baseball's biggest disappointments this year, are 61-70, fourth in the NL West. San Diego entered this series with a 9-15 mark in August, its worst win percentage in any month this year. The Padres still hold distant playoff hopes and are eight games out of a wild-card spot.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, CF, .241

2. Tyler O'Neill, LF, .240

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, .276

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B, .279

5. Willson Contreras, DH, .253

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B, .237

7. Andrew Knizner, C, .260

8. Jordan Walker, RF, .253

9. Masyn Winn, SS, .172

P: Wainwright

PADRES

1. Ha-Seong Kim, 2B, .274

2. Juan Soto, LF, .260

3. Manny Machado, 3B, .250

4. Fernando Tatis Jr., RF, .260

5. Xander Bogaerts, SS, .260

6. Garrett Cooper, 1B, .261

7. Matt Carpenter, DH, .170

8. Gary Sánchez, C, .215

9. Trent Grisham, CF, .203

P: Snell

Injury report

IF Nolan Arenado (lower back tightness): Arenado left Friday night's game in the seventh inning with lower back tightness that's been a lingering issue for several weeks. He is day-to-day. (Updated Aug. 26)

LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness): Liberatore was set to throw a bullpen session in St. Louis on Friday, followed by another on Sunday. The Cardinals hope that he could begin a rehab assignment with Memphis as early as Tuesday. (Updated Aug. 25)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion): Nootbaar ran on the field prior to Friday's series opener in Philadelphia. He also took swings in the batting cage, though he did not take part in on-field batting practice. The Cardinals placed Nootbaar on the 10-day IL after their Aug. 17 game. He was hit in the groin by a foul ball. (Updated Aug. 25)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford continued his build-up toward a return to the majors with a start for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. He pitched five innings, allowed one hit and struck out six. He threw 56 pitches in that outing. Woodford will continue to build arm strength and pitch count as he readies for a return that could come as early as next home stand. (Updated Aug. 25)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): After he threw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium last week, Rodriguez's rehab shifted to the club's training complex in Jupiter, Florida, where he's thrown live batting practice sessions. He'll face hitters in a batting practice session again on Monday in Florida. He's moving closer to a potential minor-league rehab assignment. (Updated Aug. 25)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Received an injection into his ankle to address persisting pain that is related to a high ankle sprain sustained earlier this season. After meeting with a specialist in Wisconsin, Carlson received the injection and will see if a week or so of rest alleviates the pain and allows him to move toward baseball activities. He is also recovering from an oblique strain at the same time. He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 10. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 22)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): A series of active tests did not show any structural issues or reasons for concern as the right-hander experienced some recovery issues following recent rehab appearances. He'll throw a bullpen session on Saturday, if that goes well, resume his rehab assignment. (Updated Aug. 22)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Continues on his "no throw" program for at least another week, and he'll be reevaluated at that time. (Updated Aug. 21)