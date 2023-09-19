When Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright pulled catcher Willson Contreras into a hug on the field at Busch Stadium after Monday night’s win, Contreras still had tears of joy and elation in his eyes.

The batterymates celebrated a historic accomplishment as Wainwright became the third pitcher in club history to reach 200 career wins.

Contreras, who is wrapping up a rollercoaster first season with the Cardinals, took part an indelible moment in the franchise’s history. Forever he’ll be connected to the milestone victory of one of the best pitchers every to wear a Cardinals uniform.

Contreras delivered the game’s lone run with his fourth-inning solo home run, his 20th of the season, and he also caught and called all nine innings of a 1-0 shutout win over the NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras’ younger his brother, William, served as his counterpart catching for the opponents.

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” Contreras told the Post-Dispatch, standing in front of a locker that belonged to Cardinals legendary slugger Albert Pujols a year ago. “I’m very emotional because I know that it means a lot for (Wainwright) to reach 200. We know that we’ve been having a lot of ups and downs this year. The season didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but that guy over there — he never gave up. He’s always looking out for his teammates, always saying something positive to keep us focused and to finish the season strong.

“For me to be able to be back there for him behind the plate is huge. It’s a night that I will never forget, especially in my first year. We’ve been through a lot this year. It’s just a learning season for me and tonight was one special night.”

This season, Contreras has dealt with the microscope of replacing another franchise legend in catcher Yadier Molina. At times it seemed as if Molina’s specter might’ve swallowed Contreras.

At the start of the season, Contreras struggled under the weight of pressure he placed on himself to impress his new club and the fan base. Then in early May, he was temporarily and publicly stripped of catching duties. The move left his acumen behind the plate open to widespread criticism.

Contreras endured. As the season went along, he also produced.

His offense took off this summer. Since the MLB All-Star break, he has led the team in batting average (.313), on-base percentage (.404) and slugging percentage (.565). His homer on Monday also tied him for the team lead in that category (10) since the break.

“He came in as the new guy this year from our rival for six, seven years, and there have been a lot of ups and downs for him and for this team,” Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said of Contreras. “… For Willson to call a shutout and get the home run, you could see he was emotional out there.

"I was happy for him because that came full circle for him especially he didn’t start out the way he wanted to and our team didn’t. He’s been playing so good this second half and has done such a good job. We all wanted it really bad for Adam. I was so happy for him, for Willson — this is really cool for both of those guys to share this.”

The Cardinals (67-83) were favored to win the division, but they have already clinched their first losing season since 2007. It hasn’t been the season anyone expected, but players rallied around Wainwright's pursuit of history.

A half hour after the game ended, Contreras remained slightly glassy-eyed as he spoke about Wainwright.

“I think that has to inspire us to be better every single day, to get better,” Contreras said. “Waino has been doing it for almost 20 years, even now. So having Waino right here, right now, pitching his butt off for us and just having him on the team means a lot for us. Right now, it’s an inspiration for us. He had me pumped up. If we’re going to look up to somebody, it has to be him.”

Contreras lined an 0-1 slider from Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta 385 feet away into the left field stands. Contreras’ homer got out in a hurry, having come off the bat with an exit velocity of 114.7 mph.

Contreras joined the Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez as the only catchers in the majors to 20 home runs or more in the past three seasons.

“It felt great. I’m glad that I was able to hit a homer right there, number 20 for 200,” Contreras said with a big grin on his face. “I wasn’t trying to a hit a homer. I was just trying to get my pitch to hit. I’m glad that the ball went out over the fence.

“For Waino to be able to pitch again, that good against a good team like the Brewers, it means a lot to him. I’m proud that I hit a homer to win the game.”

Wainwright and Contreras navigated their way through seven scoreless innings, Wainwright’s longest start of the season and his only scoreless outing.

“He and I really started to mesh out there,” Wainwright said. “He and (Andrew Knizner) have done great jobs with me. I’m a little sad that my buddy Yadi couldn’t be here tonight, but I’m glad I got to pitch to Willson. He did an incredible job.”

Contreras caught win No. 199 for Wainwright last week in Baltimore. He played with a bruised hand that made it difficult for him to grip the bat that night, but he told Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol that he would stay in the game as long as Wainwright remained on the mound. They both exited that game after the fifth.

“Willson Contreras has one of the biggest hearts of anyone I’ve ever met,” Wainwright said. “He really does. He cares so much. He wants to win so much. He loves his guys out there, and he loves being a Cardinal.”

Two days earlier when Marmol asked Contreras if he’d be able to catch Monday night’s game as Wainwright went for win No. 200, Contreras assured Marmol that he’d do whatever was necessary to be behind the plate.

The tears Contreras couldn't hide after the game actually started building in the final innings.

“I was just emotional since we started the seventh,” Contreras said. “I talked to (Marmol) and I said, ‘Bro. I want to cry. I don’t know why.’ Probably, I felt we were winning tonight and just putting myself in his shoes, in Waino’s shoes.

"It’s just emotional because not many pitchers have been able to get to 200. It’s his last year, last month of the season, last month of his last season of his life, and I was just putting myself in his shoes. I wish that I could accomplish something like that at the end of my career so I could have the same emotions.”

After Wainwright’s outing ended on Monday night, Contreras remained behind the plate and shepherded relievers John King (2/3 innings) and Ryan Helsley (1 1/3 innings) through the rest of the game. They protected the lead and secured Wainwright’s win.

“He wanted to finish this,” Marmol said. “Waino said it perfect. This is a guy who only cares about winning. He just cares. He wants to see others do well. For him to call that game, a shutout, and be a part of Waino’s 200th was important for him. It was pretty special to watch.”