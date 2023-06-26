Adam Wainwright allowed seven earned runs in just three innings Saturday in the Cardinals' nationally televised game against the Cubs in London, and afterwards, he deactivated his Twitter account.

Many Cardinals fans and followers reacted with dismay.

Polo Ascencio, a Spanish-language broadcaster for the team, tweeted photos of Wainwright interacting with fans and "spreading joy" in London at the same time as "some Cardinals fans decided to hate, be ruthless against him."

Saturday's game was the first time Wainwright has allowed seven or more earned runs in three or fewer innings since 2017.

Wainwright began the year on the injured list before making his debut May 6.

Wade Forrester, a prodigious poster of Cardinals historical photos and tidbits on Twitter, said on Twitter, "If you are one of the people who troll/harass athletes or anyone on social media, remove me from your list of people to follow. Seeing Adam Wainwright shutting his account down should make us all mad at these people. Wainwright is a class act. We have been lucky to have him."

Wainwright's 6.56 ERA would be the worst of his career if the season ended today, with the exception of his debut season of 2005, when he made only two appearances.

In his nine starts this season, only one qualifies as a quality start, defined as six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs.

"It’s sad to think trolls & vile posters may have driven #STLCards great Adam Wainwright off Twitter, " Jose de Jesus Ortiz, a former Post-Dispatch columnist, posted on Twitter. "Adam is one of the most accessible, accountable, decent men in MLB. Cardinals fans are lucky to have him."

Wainwright is in his final season with the Cardinals and sits at 198 career wins. Only two Cardinals have more, Bob Gibson (251) and Jesse Haines (210).