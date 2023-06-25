LONDON — It wasn’t the start they needed or the series they imagined but it had the finish they’re starting to enjoy and so must have more often.

A reliever without a role when the Cardinals first began this road trip almost two weeks and two countries ago, right-hander Jordan Hicks returns to the United States as arguably the Cardinals closer. The Cardinals rallied from a four-run deficit after the first inning to hand Hicks a lead in the top of the ninth inning.

Hicks completed his fourth save of the road trip and first save ever in a Major League Baseball game in the United Kingdom by securing a 7-5 victory against the Cubs at London Stadium, home of West Ham United. The three previous major-league games at the ballpark had all featured home runs, had never featured stolen bases, and not one had ended in a dramatic save situation.

Hicks gave the crowd of 55,561 a glimpse of one.

The tying run got as close as the on-deck circle.

Too sick to come to the ballpark on Saturday due to a head cold, Hicks assured the Cardinals could leave London without the headache of a misspent weekend Sunday.

The Cardinals got a key two-run, two-out single from leadoff hitter Brendan Donovan to ignite a rally and four hits from catcher Willson Contreras to help prolong it. Jake Woodford made it all possible. In relief for the second consecutive day, Woodford pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings to buy time for the offense to stage a rally.

The win split the London Series with the Cubs and sent the Cardinals back across the pond after a solid 5-3 road trip.

Neither of the starters in Sunday’s game got past the fourth inning. Marcus Stroman left the game immediately after it was tied due to an injury in the fourth inning. Matthew Liberatore, thrust into an unscheduled start by Jack Flaherty’s hip tightness, was out in the middle of the third. Liberatore allowed four runs – though all were unearned – in the first inning and did settle from there. The rookie lefty pitched around a double in the second inning, and he got quick help from Woodford to close out the third.

When the Cardinals could not turn a double play the classic 4-6-3 way because the runner beat the throw to first, Paul Goldschmidt savvily fired home.

That was where Ian Happ was trying to reach – but was tagged out.

Liberatore allowed four runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out three in his 2 1/3 innings.

Woodford comes in UK clutch

The Cardinal who put on the best performance on the international stage during the team’s visit to London was a reliever who wasn’t even guaranteed a spot on the roster.

Woodford pitched in both games of the London Series, and both scoreless outings were vital to the Cardinals in different ways.

His 1 2/3 scoreless innings in Saturday’s loss calmed that game and kept the Cardinals from having to exhaust their late-game bullpen ahead of Sunday’s game. Woodford’s 2 1/3 scoreless innings Sunday aided the other relievers by being part of the shutdown and allowing others to keep to their roles. One day he made sure they were fresh. The next he helped buy time so they had a lead to protected with the freshness.

In two outings on back-to-back London days, Woodford pitched four scoreless innings and allowed one hit.

Stroman leaves with blister

Immediately after delivering the pitch that broke a 4-4 tie in the fourth inning, Cubs starter Stroman met on the mound with one of the team’s athletic trainers.

Goldschmidt had just lined a single to right field to score Tommy Edman and give the Cardinals a 5-4 lead on the right-hander. Stroman had not allowed more than two runs in any start since May 14, and his sub-2.00 ERA in that stretch led the majors. Demonstrative throughout the game, especially as he helped turn a double play in the first inning, Stroman appeared frustrated yanking at his jersey leaving the field.

He had reason.

The Cubs’ ace left his start after 3 1/3 innings due to a blister on his right index finger. He tied a season high for six runs allowed and set a new season high with nine hits allowed. (A scoring change later in the game reduced the amount of earned runs assigned to Stroman.) Four of those hits came in the second inning as the Cardinals began their rally.

Walker in the middle of comeback

The Cardinals’ designated hitter in both games of the London Series, Jordan Walker did what the title implied. He broke up the no-hitter in Saturday’s game with a leadoff single in the fifth inning, and on Sunday he delivered the game-tying single in the third inning.

As the Cardinals began their comeback, Walker drew a walk that loaded the bases for the bottom of the order. Tommy Edman had the inning-saving moment when he outrun a juggled catch at first base to score the Cardinals’ first run. Initially ruled a single for Edman, that play was edited by the ninth inning to be an error.

Donovan followed with a two-out, two-run single.

Walker slid home ahead of the throw to cut the Cubs’ lead down to one after it began the inning at four.

In the third, the lineup came back around to the rookie designated hitter. Walker’s hotshot grounder up the middle scored Lars Nootbaar to knot the game, 4-4. Walker’s single extended his hitting streak to 15 consecutive games. In 39 big-league games this season, Walker already has hitting streaks of 12 to set a record to start a career at his age and now an active streak of 15 games he’ll bring into Busch Stadium on Tuesday.

Erroneous start

For the geography of where the Cardinals played the first inning Sunday and consider that it had been at least 60 years since they committed three errors in the top of the first inning anywhere.

If they ever had.

Bookkeeping is inconsistent on errors before they were meticulously tracked, and the Cardinals took a stab at sending researchers in that direction with three errors assigned to them in the top of the first inning. One was reconsidered by the official scorer later and erased from Nolan Arenado’s ledger. That changed the amount of errors on the scoreboard, but not the amount of runs scored or the runs earned by pitcher Liberatore.

The tallies?

The Cubs got four runs.

Not one was earned against the rookie.

On the first pitch of the game came the first ball in play of the game and that yielded the first error of the game. Paul DeJong could not handle a shattered-bat grounder from Cubs leadoff hitter Nico Hoerner. And so it went. The sloppy – perhaps jetlagged – first inning featured errors on both sides for the first batter of the inning. The Cardinals just spiced theirs up with another error and the Cubs four consecutive runners to reach base with two outs.

After DeJong’s fielding error, Hoerner stole second and got to third on an error by Nolan Gorman. The second baseman did not catch the throw at second cleanly, and then he watched as the ball rolled away from him. That pause allowed Hoerner to reach his feet – and easily take third. Hoerner, who should not have been on base, scored the game’s first run on a gourndball single to right. A walk, a two-run double, and an RBI double followed to give the Cubs a 4-0 lead.

All four runs scored with two out.

The two errors meant Liberatore’s ERA went down.