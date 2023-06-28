First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT at Busch Stadium

The numbers veer so far to the extreme that manager Oliver Marmol and the Cardinals will counter with a lineup that does the same.

Alec Burleson ends a lengthy absence from the starting lineup as an example of how the Cardinals plan to face Houston Astros right-hander and budding ace Cristian Javier. A left-handed hitter who has a swing to reach elevated fastballs, Burleson starts at designated hitter for game 2 of the Astros’ three-day visit, and it is the rookie’s first start since June 17 at Citi Field against the New York Mets.

He is one of six batters who will hit left-handed for the Cardinals.

It’s all about the “invsi-ball.”

Javier, who threw six innings of the Astros’ no-hitter in the 2022 World Series, features a fastball that defies hitters with the deception of his fastball as it rides high the zone. He throws it nearly 60% of the time, averages 92.6 mph on it, and can tie up batters as they swing under it. It got the nickname because how hitters respond as if its vanished. Right-handed batters are especially vulnerable. That’s the extreme that guides Marmol’s lineup decision.

“Lives at the top of the zone,” the manager said Wednesday. “Some of our lefties get to that better than our righties.”

This season, right-handed batters are hitting .169 against Javier with a .317 slugging and .539 OPS. He has struck out 48 of the 153 batters he faced, and it’s that strikeout rate that has Marmol bending his lineup to the left. Left-handed batters have struck out 29 times in 183 plate appearances. Left-handed batters are also slugging .457 against Javier. And left-handed batters like Burleson and Lars Nootbaar, both of whom can reach and drive the elevated fastball, have had the greater success within their subgroup.

This will be Javier’s first start against the Cardinals.

He is coming off his worst start of the season. The Mets tagged Javier with four runs on four hits through 2 1/3 innings mostly because he also gift-wrapped five walks. It was his shortest outing of the season and it tied his season high for runs allowed.

Only Nolan Arenado (one-for-two, one strikeout) and Oscar Mercado (oh-for-one, one strikeout) have ever faced Javier.

Both are right-handed batters.

To recap: One of the top right-handed pitchers in the majors will face a left-handed heavy lineup from the Cardinals, and it will be the first time all of those left-handed hitters have seen him. The lineup for the Cardinals leans left. The numbers lean against them.

And it’s Star Wars night.

There is a line that appears throughout Stars Wars, repeated as a wink in almost every film, and it might be appropriate here: “I have a bad feeling about this.”

Lineups

Cardinals (33-45, 5th in NL Central, 8.0 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, LF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Lars Nootbaar, CF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Alec Burleson, DH

8. Dylan Carlson, RF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.23)

Astros (42-37, 2nd in AL West, 6.0 GB)

1. Jose Altuve, 2B

2. Alex Bregman, 3B

3. Kyle Tucker, RF

4. Jose Abreu, 1B

5. Yanier Diaz, DH

6. Jeremy Pena, SS

7. Bligh Madris, LF

8. Jake Meyers, CF

9. Martin Maldonado, C

P: Cristian Javier (7-1, 3.25)

Pitching matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.23): As the Cardinals continue to push the schedule to maximize Mikolas’ starts, he’ll be making his team-high 17th start. He’s facing the Astros for the first time as a Cardinal, the first time since 2014 while he was with the Texas Rangers. He’s 0-4 so far this month – but has received only one run of support while he was on the mound. He has received three or fewer runs of support in 14 of his 16 starts this season. His next will be the 50th win of his career.

RHP Cristian Javier (7-1, 3.25): Among American League starters during the past two seasons, Javier ranks second opponents’ average (.190), fifth in strikeouts per nine innings (10.53), and sixth in ERA (2.80). In his career, which included stints as a reliever, the right-hander has held opposing batters to a .189 average. He was the starter for the no-hitter the Astros threw in the World Series at Philadelphia this past October. He threw six scoreless innings and struck out nine in that historic start. This season he’s had three starts when he’s allowed as many as four runs, and those are a season high. He has won five consecutive decisions.

Number to know

74, 36 – Ages of managers Dusty Baker and Oliver Marmol, respectively, the oldest and youngest managers in the majors facing each other in this series.

Injury report

RHP Jack Flaherty (right hip tightness): Right-hander was scratched from his planned start Sunday in London. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Flaherty was cleared by the training staff and will return to the rotation this weekend against the New York Yankees. He’s scheduled to start on Saturday. (Updated June 27)

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): Naughton had season-ending surgery on June 26 to repair the flexor tendon in his forearm. During the procedure, the surgeon examined the integrity of Naughton’s elbow and determined that it did not need to be reconstructed, lessening the time that Naughton will need to recover. Naughton made four appearances in relief this season before he landed on the IL in early April. (Updated June 28)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer was OK’d to begin a throwing program during this home stand. By the weekend, he will have a sense of his next few weeks, though his return before the trade deadline has been ruled out. He could be on a rehab assignment by then if he is able to make strides in the coming two weeks with a throwing program that begins from “square one.” He felt discomfort in his right forearm while playing catch earlier this month, and he went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 10. The medical staff initially prescribed at least 10 days without throwing. (Updated June 28)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): He’s hopeful to go on a minor-league rehab assignment next week. The Cardinals moved O’Neill to the 60-day IL on June 16. The move to the 60-day IL does not alter his timetable for a return. He had gradually increased baseball activities including running, throwing and hitting. (Updated June 27)

What’s next

The Cardinals conclude their three-game series against the Astros on Thursday night before welcoming the New York Yankees to Busch Stadium for a three-game series. This will be the first time that the Yankees have visited St. Louis in back to back seasons for a regular-season series.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.