PHOENIX — The shopping list for the Cardinals gets shorter if it turns out they already had one of what they need back at home.

While so much of the focus this month has been on the trade deadline and boardroom maneuvering, a subplot to the Cardinals’ search for “pitching, pitching, pitching” to fill the vacancy, vacancy, vacancy in the 2024 rotation is happening where they need it the most: on the mound. One of the few pitchers signed through next season, Steven Matz has emerged from a stint in the bullpen to present himself, with each passing inning, as an answer, not a question.

“Just kind of really want to get back where I was before I signed here,” he said.

That is – a starter.

Matz had one of his finest and definitely his longest start of the season Tuesday night as he held tight to a 1-0 game through six innings. The lefty found his fastball on the go and paired that with his off-speed pitches to get 15 swings and misses. He struck out more batters (six) than he allowed hits (five) in a season-high six innings. He collected his first quality start since May 12, 2022. The bullpen misplaced the lead in the eighth inning of a 3-1 loss to Arizona at Chase Field, but through the bulk of the game Matz pitched like the starter the Cardinals seek, like the one they signed him to be.

And he did so on the razor’s edge of duel with Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly during a game where the only run in the first seven innings was Brendan Donovan’s steal of home.

“It’s no different than a reliever when you bring him in in a tie game compared to when you bring him in up five or down five,” said manager Oliver Marmol late Tuesday when asked if something can be learned from a starter in a taut game. “You get to see if they embrace the competition in the hard parts of the game – or run from it.”

The comparison to the bullpen is apt.

That is where the turnaround began for Matz.

Relocated to a relief role after he started the year winless in his first 10 games, Matz threw himself into the role. A return to the rotation was promised – it is why the Cardinals signed him to a four-year, $44-million deal – but not when or how. Internally, the Cardinals eyed a time in the second half of the season for Matz’s return. Injuries elsewhere created an opening earlier. He started right before the All-Star break, struck out nine in a game against the White Sox, and has improved from there. His six scoreless innings Tuesday gave him a 2.17 ERA in his four starts since his return and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings. The late rupture by relievers meant Tuesday was the first Matz start the Cardinals lost since his return.

He credits the assertiveness he brought out of the bullpen and into his former role with being the most significant change.

“It’s like swinging a weighted bat type of thing,” Matz said. “You come out of the bullpen, it’s quality pitches right away. You don’t have time to think. It’s just go, go, go.”

That was the reminder pitching coach Dusty Blake gave Matz in the middle of Tuesday’s start as the pitch count started to bloat. The lefty was drifting to the edges, trying to paint pitches on the edges instead of piledrive them past hitters.

A quick reminder and he was back on the attack.

“I feel like before he was trying to make the perfect pitch,” catcher Willson Contreras said. “Almost every pitch that he makes, he was trying to avoid contact. That’s what I feel. Ever since he came back into the rotation, I think he’s not focused on making the perfect pitch. He’s focused on getting ahead. It doesn’t matter how. It’s hard to try and make every pitch a little perfect.”

The switch in approach – and reversal in results – was clearest Tuesday with runners on base. Through the first four innings, the Diamondbacks were hitless in five at-bats with a runner on second or third against Matz.

He struck out three of those batters.

In the third, with runners at the corners, Matz struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on six pitches. Four of them were changeups. After a leadoff double in the fourth inning, Matz struck out former All-Star Evan Longoria to begin his way out of the inning. Longoria is Arizona’s lefty deterrent, and this season he has a .901 OPS and a .563 slugging against left-handed pitchers. Matz struck him out twice. Two of Matz’s strikeouts with runners in scoring position came in the bottom of the fourth, and he did not deal with another runner past first base in either of his final two innings.

“He made some pitches with runners on – and that’s a big part of it,” Marmol said. “Not allowing it to snowball. We’ve seen that in the past where guys get on, kinds of speeds up on him, and there goes that inning where there’s a crooked number.

“It’s hard to live in the big leagues when you’re not confident and convicted behind your stuff,” Marmol continued. “We’ve talked about it. We’re seeing a guy who is pitching with more confidence. There’s intent behind what he’s doing, and he’s aggressive. From a stuff standpoint, I think his stuff has always played. Now, it’s a matter of having conviction behind it.

“I think we’re seeing that come together.”

Matz touched 96.2 mph with his sinker, averaged 94.4, and coaxed 25 swings against the pitch. Five swings missed the sinker entirely. He saved his curveball for later in the game, and when he started snapping it the Diamondbacks swung at five of them. They did not connect on three.

Seven of the 15 changeups the D-Backs took a swing on they missed.

They only put four changeups in play, none as a hard-hit ball.

“Changeup was big,” Matz said. “I feel like early in the year I was getting hurt a lot of times on changeups just being up in the zone and kind of flat. Make sure that changeup is located down, and then they have to honor that. And my fastball will play up.”

As they shop for starters who can reimagine the rotation for 2024 or 2025, the Cardinals are prioritizing swing-and-miss stuff. It’s what they thought they could get from Matz. His 10.1 strikeouts-per-nine innings from 2022 would be tops on this year’s rotation, and he would be the only Cardinals starter in the top 30, just ahead of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

He has a 10.9 strikeout-per-nine in his past four starts.

For the Cardinals’ renovated rotation, that’s a good place for Matz to start.

Now that still leaves three openings.

Photos: Cardinals fall to the Diamondbacks in second game in Arizona