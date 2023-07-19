Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing history with his quest for a .400 batting average in a season. He's hitting .376 after going 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Tuesday night against the Cardinals.

Ted Williams' name is most often associated with the feat, as Williams was the last American League or National League player to bat .400 in a year, doing so in 1941.

But numerous players for St. Louis teams also recorded .400 seasons before Williams.

Most notable among them is Rogers Hornsby, who hit .400 three times for the Cardinals.

A Hall of Famer, Hornsby hit .401 in 1922, .424 in 1924 and .403 in 1925.

The Browns' George Sisler, also a Hall of Famer, hit .407 in 1920 and .420 in 1922, part of a productive decade for St. Louis baseball players.

Seven of the nine years in which a player for a St. Louis team hit .400 came in the 1920s.

Hall of Famer Oscar Charleston hit .433 in 1921 for the St. Louis Giants, the city's best Black squad at the time.

Major League Baseball officially designated the Negro Leagues as Major Leagues in 2020, and St. Louis is well-represented in Negro League history.

“St. Louis’ Black baseball history is quite significant,” Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, told Benjamin Hochman. “A number of Hall of Famers called St. Louis home — and a lot of baseball fans simply don’t know that. St. Louis’ Black baseball history is tremendously rich, something that we’re very, very proud of and we’re working diligently to help raise a level of awareness. It’s always been a great baseball town."

Charleston and Hornsby rank second and third, respectively, in MLB career batting average. Charleston hit .365 for his career, while Hornsby put up a .359 mark.

Another Negro League star, George "Mule" Suttles of the Negro National League St. Louis Stars, hit .425 in 1926. Suttles is also a Hall of Fame inductee.

Tip O'Neill recorded a .435 season in 1887 playing for the version of the Browns that later became the Cardinals. That team played in the American Association at the time.

Fred Dunlap hit .412 in 1884 for the short-lived St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association. The Maroons only existed from 1884-86.