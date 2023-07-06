MIAMI — Long before their closer threw a baseball over the head of the first baseman that cost them the game, there were so, so many of the pitches the Cardinals keep putting over the plate that are costing them the season.

An error by Jordan Hicks in the ninth inning allowed two runs to score and the Miami Marlins to walk off as 10-9 winners Wednesday at loanDepot Park.

Needing nine runs for their first lead of the night was a sign of the far more detrimental error committed by the Cardinals, the one from before the season started, the one that created this crater they cannot leave.

Pitching problems were the pothole everyone saw coming.

And the Cardinals did little to pave over.

“That’s what frustrates me the most when we talk about or people insinuate that guys are giving in or giving up and the clubhouse isn’t in a good spot to compete,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “The reality is when you give up four runs in the first – again – and you battle back and you score nine runs, the guys are into it. They are. You just can’t give up 10. That’s not big-league, that’s not big-league quality.

“Guys continue to compete extremely hard. Our pitching needs to step up.”

The manager added one more word.

“Quickly.”

With 51 losses before the All-Star break and 16 games under .500, there’s no evidence it will happen quick enough to lift the Cardinals from this quicksand.

Even less clear is how that happens – especially without an assist from the front office and outside additions. It’s a seller’s market for starters and the Cardinals shied away from steep prices when they weren’t last place in the NL Central. The Cardinals put starter Adam Wainwright on the injured list Wednesday afternoon as the veteran right-hander seeks help from team physicians to determine a way back to the mound with the zip and snap he’s lacked on his pitches. Jake Woodford, who opened the season as the fifth starter, is also on the IL with a shoulder ailment.

That leaves the Cardinals without a clear replacement for Wainwright let alone an upgrade for elsewhere in the rotation. Three candidates for the opening – Matthew Liberatore, Dakota Hudson, and Steven Matz – auditioned in Wednesday’s game. Liberatore started and was gone before he got a second out. The Cardinals rallied from a 5-0 deficit to give Hudson a tie game and he gave up a run on the very next pitch. Matz pitched the best of the trio and he allowed the two runs that broke a 6-6 tie. The three candidates to start combined to allow eight runs on nine hits and five walks, three issued by Hudson.

Each time the offense, hoisted by Nolan Arenado’s three doubles and Willson Contreras’ will, got the Cardinals back in the game, the pitching would trigger the trapdoor.

Right up until the end.

“We came back once again and we lost by one run,” Contreras said. “It seems like nothing is going our way. We’re trying. We’re pushing. We’re not giving up, and things get out of hand real quick. (This) was one of the toughest losses during the 2023 season. I know we’re saying this over and over – we’ll turn around, we’ll turn around – but at the same time I know the fans get tired of hearing the same thing over and over.

“We have to polish our craft a little better,” the catcher continued. “Take care of details. I don’t want to say it’s going to turn, it’s going to turn. I know it gets tired. I get tired.”

And it’s not going to change until the pitching does.

The Cardinals have a robust offense – one that hangs with the winning teams and contenders in the National League. Arenado, the Cardinals’ lone All-Star, has 28 hits, 15 for extra bases, in his past 23 games. Contreras slid headfirst into first base in the ninth inning Wednesday to reach base for the 11th time in 14 plate appearances during the series in Miami, and his gutsy dive kept the inning alive for Jordan Walker’s two-run homer to give the Cardinals a 9-8 lead for Hicks to secure. Nolan Gorman hit his 17th home run to punctuate the Cardinals’ five-run inning that leveled the game in the third.

The pitching undermined it all.

The throw the pitching staff makes most consistently is hitting the target that drops the lineup into the dunk tank and, as it gasps for air, dares it to come back again.

Innings were open for auditions Wednesday and – splash.

“That’s the problem – someone has to run with the opportunity,” Marmol said. “It’s not for lack of opportunity for any guy who is in that bullpen or in that rotation and guys who have come up. At some point you have to step up and guys need to do their jobs.”

Asked if the Cardinals had a solution on the roster, Marmol paused.

“Up to this point we haven’t shown the ability to get outs consistently when it’s needed,” he stated. “And we give up too many runs.”

He was asked about a cause – and for a solution.

“I think it comes down to the execution by the pitcher,” Marmol said. “Making their pitch when needed consistently, that’s what pitchers at this level do.”

In this series against Skip Schumaker’s Marlins, the Cardinals have allowed nine runs in the first inning. They have left each first inning trailing by more than a run. Add that to the trends that are defining season, like losing the first game of a series, blowing 27 leads in 86 games, or giving up hits with two-strike pitches. The Cardinals have allowed at least a run in the first inning 35 times in 86 games, and they’ve left the first trailing 24 times.

Since June 1, their starters have a 9.62 ERA in the first inning, allowing 32 earned runs in the first inning of the past 29 games.

The first five batters of Wednesday’s game reached base against Liberatore, and before he threw his 14th pitch he had allowed four hits, three runs, and a runner was standing in scoring position about to come home three batters later.

Liberatore’s start ended with the seventh batter of the game, and the rookie lefty was still looking for his second out of the game. The Cardinals are likely to replace him on the roster and give Liberatore a return to Class AAA Memphis.

“I think we’re not landing the pitches for strikes, not getting ahead,” Contreras said. “That’s what is getting us hurt. And when we’re behind in the count, any pitch you make they’re ready for it. I feel (Liberatore’s) pain. I feel his frustration. His frustration is my frustration because I want them to do good. It seems like we’re falling behind in the count more than we should.”

Contreras had the best worst view of the final play Wednesday.

With runners at first and second – the tying run in scoring position – Hicks got a routine grounder back to the mound from Joey Wendle. Until it wasn’t. The Marlins cagily sent the runner from second wheeling around third so that he’d have a chance to score and tie the game if Hicks eased his throw to first for the out. Hicks had his back to that runner and said he didn’t know Garrett Hampson had not stopped at third. The Cardinals dugout was yelling for Hicks to turn to the runner. After initially pointing toward first for the play, Contreras shouted “four, four, four,” as the base he wanted Hicks to throw.

Hicks paused, double-clutched, and winged the ball into right field.

Hampson scored easy. Yuli Gurriel scored from first for the winning run without a throw.

“If I make a good throw, it’s a whole other ballgame,” Hicks said. “The (dadgum) team battled back. One of those combined wins you want to be closing out. You don’t even get beat with the bat. That’s what really stinks.”

The Marlins have won three straight against the Cardinals and go for the sweep Thursday. Miami’s 51 wins before the All-Star break are a new franchise record. The Cardinals’ 51 losses before the All-Star break are a stark reminder of how sideways this season has gone. The fault lines all trace back to pitching.

First inning struggles.

Two-strike troubles.

A rotation thin on quality innings.

A bullpen swollen with blown saves.

The Cardinals sound absolutely done talking about “turning points” in their season. What has to change goes beyond what’s happened on the field to what’s been missing from the roster.

“It’s tiring saying, ‘It’s going to turn. It’s going to turn,’” Contreras said. “We’re already in July. I don’t want to keep saying that same thing. We have to take care of the details.

“Nothing is going our way right now.”

