What happens when a team that prides itself on always been a contender turns the final two months of the regular season into extended spring training? That's what the Cardinals are going to find out.

After the Cardinals' latest drubbing by the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson takes over a brand new BPIB and talks with host and baseball writer Derrick Goold about the trouble with trying to have it both ways — keeping the sense of urgency to win while also auditioning young players for future roles and accepting their growing pains.

The Best Podcast in Baseball is sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis.

-

-

-

-