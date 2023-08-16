With only a few hours of the All-Star break remaining before jetting back to St. Louis for the start of the season’s second half, Nolan Arenado converged at his personal training facility with teammate Lars Nootbaar to hit in the batting cage built there.

But before he took a swing, Arenado made some throws.

And some more.

They had just finished playing catch, loosening up, when Arenado went into the cage — where he spends hours honing a more ferocious swing — and started simulating high-intensity long tosses into the net. He didn’t have the space, just the effort. And the purpose. Frustrated with a lack of strength in his throwing arm and the trouble that was causing him on defense, the 10-time Gold Glove winner resolved to fix it.

“First half was not me,” Arenado said late Tuesday night in the Cardinals clubhouse. “Second half — I feel like I’m back to who I am.”

In addition to filling the box score with four hits and his 25th home run of the season in the Cardinals’ 6-2 victory Tuesday against Oakland, Arenado made an Arenado-esque play to charge in on a lollygagging grounder, scoop it with his bare hand, and beat the runner by a step.

Arm strength and all.

“Some of the plays he makes are incredible,” starter Dakota Hudson said. “I am right there in his face as he makes it, so I’m just trying to get out of his way and then just watch. It’s the best view. If you could just zoom in and be right there next to a Gold Glover making plays like that on a slow-roller. I’m pretty sure he was playing back, too.”

He has definitely been playing from behind.

The only third baseman to begin his career with a decade of consecutive Gold Glove awards, Arenado won his 10th Rawlings Gold Glove honor before he had 10 years of service time. Only Brooks Robinson has more Gold Glove awards, with 16. Arenado entered the season as the favorite to win an 11th consecutive at the position, something few fielders at any position can claim. Yet, in the NL clubhouse at the All-Star Game, as he prepared to start that game as fan’s choice, Arenado detailed where he had gone “wrong” with his defense. By one metric, Sports Info Solutions’ defensive runs saved, he ranked among the league’s least consistent defenders, with minus-6 DRS.

He had to get his arm around the issue.

“First half was just bad,” Arenado said. “I don’t know what happened there. My arm was weak. It’s finally catching up, so I can trust my arm a little bit more than I did in the first half.”

With the help of the Cardinals’ strength coaches and training staff, Arenado started a throwing program at midseason to improve his arm strength. He went from fiercely chucking the ball into the net at his batting cage to using weighted balls and other training devices to build arm strength. He feels that by cutting back on the groundballs before games and infield work to improve his durability and stamina for the season — a concession he said he made to age — his arm did not get the same workout to keep its strength.

There were a handful of plays that he could point to in the first half when he threw from his back foot and the runner beat the throw. Arenado’s usually uncanny timing was off because his arm was lacking its usual zip.

“I feel like it was the first time I had dead arm,” Arenado said. “Taking a little less groundballs, you don’t throw as much. I feel like my arm got a little weaker than I wanted it.”

On July 18, Arenado started the day with that minus-6 rating, per Sports Info Solutions. In the 200 innings since, he’s a plus-5 DRS, and that does not include the barehanded play he made Tuesday night. He could be even by the end of Oakland’s visit to Busch Stadium. That would put him four behind one of the challengers for the Gold Glove, San Diego’s Manny Machado, and still a stretch away from the leaders. Colorado’s Ryan McMahon leads with plus-17, and Pittsburgh’s young, talented defensive player Ke’Bryan Hayes is at plus-13.

A gleaming, award-winning hallmark of recent seasons, the Cardinals defense has contributed to their sinking feeling in the standings. Their outfield by several measures is one of the worst defensively in the majors. Those same July 18 stats had the Cardinals toward the bottom of the league at minus-20 DRS.

In the month since, they’ve been plus-5 DRS.

“I think early on it was out of character for us, what we were doing,” Nootbaar said. “It helps when you have the greatest defensive third baseman of all time making plays like that. I think we started to find our stride a little bit defensively.”

Nootbaar had a hit-stealing sliding catch in center field during the win Tuesday, and shortstop Tommy Edman had a key play to steal a hit at the top of the fifth inning. That was an inning after Oakland’s Jordan Diaz nudged a grounder back toward the mound. As slow as the ball tumbled it was met by Arenado’s swift charge. All of the pace on the play came from him, and there was plenty of pace on his throw to beat Diaz for the second out of the inning.

That was part of a streak of 11 consecutive hitters retired by Hudson on his way to his 20th career win at Busch and a 4-0 record in his return to the rotation.

“If I had the answers, I would be trying to play third base,” Hudson said when asked about what made Arenado’s play difficult. “I think I’m just trying to be a part of everybody’s 'web gems.'”

Hudson threw 6⅔ innings and held the Athletics to five hits and two runs, both of which came on the home run he allowed in his final inning. By then, the Cardinals already had a five-run lead.

Arenado delivered a two-run homer in the Cardinals’ four-run first inning that gave him eight seasons with at least 25 homers. He is the 10th third baseman to have that many in big-league history and the first since Adrian Beltre reached that mark. (Beltre is a favorite to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame this January.) Arenado also became the first Cardinal since Albert Pujols with three consecutive seasons with at least 25 home runs. (Pujols is a favorite to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in January 2028.)

The four-hit game was Arenado’s second of the season.

His two RBIs put him 16 shy of his eighth 100-RBI season.

“I believe if I’m out on the field, I’ll have a chance to put up some numbers,” Arenado said. “It’s been tough. I feel like I haven’t had a great month yet. I’ve just kind of been average, maintaining and being consistent. I would like to have a great month.”

In the weeks coming out of the All-Star break and leading into the trade deadline, Arenado pushed to play as much as possible — his attempt to will the team into contention and away from trading off its major-league roster. Not even he could shift the tides. But during that time, that familiar golden sheen to his defense brightened. He’s had a stretch of 35 hits and 22 RBIs in 27 games, and his average during that stretch is .300.

He’s getting hits like he does.

He’s taking away hits like only he can.

He is often, like Tuesday, doing both.

“Second half is me,” Arenado said. “That is the best way I can describe it.”

Photos: St. Louis Cardinals defeat Oakland Athletics 6-2