Overall the Cardinals generated upper-tier offense before the break. The team’s on-base plus slugging percentage of .754 tied for seventh-best in the majors.

But baserunning blunders undermined their attack and the team underachieved defensively with mental and physical fielding mistakes. So the individual grades are a mixed bag.

Nolan Arenado

He overcame a rough start at the plate and in the field to earn every bit of his All-Star Game invite. Back on May 2 Arenado was batting just .233 with a dismal .590 OPS. Then two-hit games on May 3 and May 5 got him back on his usual offensive track. His .902 OPS in May was followed by a .967 OPS in June and a 1.239 OPS in July. After hitting two homers in his first 32 games, he hit 17 in 54. On the down side, his runs saved metrics are well off his excellent career fielding norms.

Grade: A

Paul Goldschmidt

Last season Goldschmidt, 35, turned his clock all the way back to 2017 and earned the National League MVP award with his mind-blowing .981 OPS. So regression seemed inevitable. Despite improving his exit velocity (90.8 mph to 93.1) and barrel rate (11.6 percent to 12.8) from a year ago, Goldschmidt has seen his OPS decline to .844. He started hot in April (.912 OPS) and May (,895), but then cooled down in June (.766) and July (.686). Overall he hit just .247 with runners in scoring position.

Grade: A-minus

Jordan Walker

He opened his rookie campaign by hitting safely in his first 12 games. Walker was batting .274 when the Cardinals sent him back to Triple-A Memphis for more work. He gained additional experience in the outfield, a new position, and he worked to translate his impressive exit velocity (92.3 mph) into more power production. Walker continued hitting after his recall, building a 17-game hitting streak. Overall he is hitting .283 with an .804 OPS and .275 with runners in scoring position. His fielding misadventures continued, but he just turned 21 and he is just scratching the surface in his development.

Grade: A-minus

Brendan Donovan

He spent the offseason looking to add more power. Sure enough, he improved both his average exit velocity (87.7 mph to 89.2) and his launch angle (6.0 to 10.3) from last season. After hitting just five homers in 391 at-bats last season, he hit nine in 275 at-bats this season. Donovan got into a groove in June, batting .307 with an .845 OPS, and he stayed hot until the break. He has helped the team navigate various injuries by playing six different positions while hitting .284 with a .369 on-base percentage. But his fielding metrics slipped from last year, when he won a Gold Glove as a utility player.

Grade: A-minus

Paul DeJong

After hitting .197 in 2021 and just .157 last season, DeJong got another shot at redemption because of his remaining contract. After overcoming back stiffness that shelved him during spring training, DeJong hit .353 with two homers and 14 RBIs in nine games at Memphis before moving up to the Cardinals. He started fast (16-for-44, three doubles, three homers) before fading to a .231 overall batting average. But he was productive in clutch scenarios, hitting .286 with a .945 OPS with runners in scoring position. And his steady glove at shortstop came in handy when injuries forced Tommy Edman to play more in the outfield.

Grade: C-plus

Nolan Gorman

After fading badly in his rookie season, Gorman made productive adjustments over the winter. He is still vulnerable to high fastballs, but not quite to the extent of last season. His improved plate discipline led to slightly improved walk rates. He continue making strides playing second base, improving his runs-saved metric. Gorman hit 13 homers and drove in 37 runs during the first 42 games of the season before cooling off to 16-for-102 since May. His high strikeout rate (31.7 percent) remains a concern, so he needs more work his hitting approach.

Grade: C

Lars Nootbaar

First he suffered a thumb injury. Then he suffered a back contusion crashing into the wall. Nootbaar’s ability to draw walks (13.8 percent of the time) and hit in clutch scenarios (1.082) OPS with runners in scoring position) boost an otherwise pedestrian offensive profile (.259 batting average, .740 OPS). He spent the offseason trying to generate more power production with his swing, but, to this point, those efforts did not pay off. His launch angle decreased from 10.7 to 5.9 and his barrel rate dropped from 12.1 percent to 8.6.

Grade: C

Tommy Edman

He increased his value playing capably in center field, demonstrating great range while covering the alleys. He continued adding the speed element on the bases with 14 steals in 15 tries. Edman started well this season with a .351 on-base percentage and .827 OPS through April, but he suffered a June swoon (.175 batting average, .554 OPS. Then came the wrist injury that shelved him this month. His struggles from the left side continued (.233 batting average, .635 OPS), so he took some right-handed at-bats against right-handers. After hitting .265 with a .725 OPS last season, he slipped to .237 with a .693 OPS before the break.

Grade: C

Dylan Carlson

He began the season in a crowded outfield rotation that made it harder for any of the players to settle into a groove. Carlson was further hampered by an ankle injury that shelved him for three weeks. He bounced back to produce a .929 OPS in 55 plate appearances in June and a .418 on-base percentage this month. But his overall struggles hitting left-handed continued. His .216 batting average and .664 OPS against right-handers cost him at-bats. He produced excellent fielding metrics in right field, but offered just average range in center field.

Grade: C

Willson Contreras

He hit well early on, but took the fall for the team’s pitching struggle. He lost the primary catching role, then reclaimed it after completing some remedial side work. This hoo-ha seemed to impact him at the plate; he cooled off from early May until mid-June, causing is batting average to dip below the Mendoza Line. Then he heated up, going 17-for-33 during a 10-game stretch to lift his OPS to .754 and give the lineup more offensive depth. Overall he hit .303 with a .958 OPS with runners in scoring position, but he negated some of that success with reckless baserunning. He threw out 31 percent of runners attempting to steal, but he failed to limit wild pitches (26 in 62 games catching).

Grade: C

Andrew Knizner

Given Contreras’ rather choppy transition into his new team, Knizner got notable playing time behind the plate before landing on the 10-day IL after absorbing a foul ball to his groin. He became somewhat more competitive hitting, setting a new season high for homers (five) as his OPS climbed from .601 last season to .673. Since he had established working relationships with most of the pitchers, he also assumed more of a leadership role as Contreras settled in. But he threw out just three of 28 runners attempting to steal.

Grade: C-minus

Alec Burleson

He created additional crowding in the outfield and at designated hitter by making the team out of spring training. He found his niche as a fill-in at first base and as the emergency pitcher for blowout losses. Burleson didn’t strike out much as a part-time player (10.9 percent), but he didn’t do much damage either while hitting .222 with a .650 OPS. Also, he hit just .220 with a .526 OPS with runners in scoring position.

Grade: D-plus

Tyler O’Neill

Back in 2021 he was one of the best all-around position players in baseball. O’Neill built a .912 OPS and 6.3 Wins Above Replacement. Stardom seemed within reach. But injury after injury after injury after injury derailed. He flashed his power/speed combination for stretches, but he also suffered prolonged slumps. He posted modest numbers earlier this season (.228 batting average, .620 OPS in 92 at bats) and incurred manager Oliver Marmol’s wrath by lollygagging on the base paths. Now he is trying to rebound from a back injury so he can regain value.

Grade: D

Juan Yepez

The Cardinals have many designated hitter candidates, so Yepez became the odd man out when other pieces fell into place for the team. He got just 46 plate appearances in 20 games during his recalls from Memphis. He did OK in limited action — going 9-for-42 with a double and two solo homers — but he failed to make his case back at the Triple-A level where fellow DH-type Luken (Home Run) Baker enjoyed his breakout season.

Grade: Incomplete

