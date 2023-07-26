Derrick Goold Follow Derrick Goold Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

PHOENIX — As Jack Flaherty warmed up for the sixth inning Wednesday at Arizona’s Chase Field and what could be his final pitches in a Cardinals uniform, a thought he had avoided while on the mound, had studiously kept from encroaching on him during games, suddenly gripped him.

These could be his final pitches in a Cardinals uniform.

He stepped back from the pitching rubber.

“Walked around. Tried to give myself a second,” Flaherty said. “It had crossed my mind before then. It’s probably the last inning I got, (so) let’s go out and do what we’ve got to do. Probably tried to do a little too much. Got a little bit caught up in everything that’s going on. I think I had done a pretty good job of taking it for what it is prior to that. In that inning, I got a little bit away from myself.”

The next time Flaherty is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals is a few hours after Tuesday’s trade deadline, and he does not expect to make that start, not at Busch Stadium.

All signs point to the Cardinals dealing Flaherty to a contending team ahead of the deadline. Past talks with the Cardinals about a contract extension Flaherty sought did not gather much momentum, and now, months later, neither did the Cardinals as contenders. They’ve become a classic deadline seller. Flaherty is a free agent at season’s end. The Cardinals do not expect their season to end with a playoff berth. So, they’ll look to move him — and see if increasing interest in the right-hander can net a strong return.

Flaherty said the likelihood of a trade is “something you kind of know. You get a feeling of the way things are going and the way they’re going about it. It’s a business.”

His jersey in the laundry hamper, his gear packed, Flaherty said leaving the Cardinals clubhouse does not mean he’ll close that door behind him. He’ll leave it open as a free agent.

“Some of it’s not in my control, and we’ve had our opportunities and our chances — but that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t be open to it,” Flaherty told the Post-Dispatch at his locker Wednesday night. “All these guys here and we know what this team has. Nolan (Arenado) for a couple of more years. Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt) at least one more. You see what the offense can do. So, whatever is going to give me a chance to win, and here they’ve got the guys to do it.”

He need only look at Wednesday’s box score.

The Cardinals thumped five home runs, two by Phoenix native Nolan Gorman, to rumble past the Diamondbacks, 11-7, and win the series. The Cardinals (46-57) have won four of the past five series but have not substantively changed their spot in the standings except to wriggle out of last place. Wednesday’s win was a window into what could have been. For too many long stretches this season, the Cardinals received abbreviated starts from the rotation and abysmal relief from the bullpen. The Cardinals blew their 24th save of the season Tuesday night and now have more than two months to blow eight and break the franchise record of 31.

On Wednesday, their thunderous offense and piecing together pitching worked like it should have more often.

Flaherty gave them five innings and left with a 3-3 tie. It remained a 3-3 tie when reliever Andre Pallante rescued the sixth inning by marooning two Diamondbacks on base.

The offense took over.

Gorman’s solo homer to open the second took the first lead for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar’s leadoff homer in the sixth broke a 2-2 tie and gave Flaherty a lead that he could turn into a win in this potential finale. But while getting ready for that inning, he spotted his pitch count, knew it was heightened, and the situation washed over him.

This. Could. Be. It. As. A. Cardinal.

“I won’t lie,” said Flaherty, the 34th overall pick by the Cardinals out of high school in 2014. “Maybe a little bit there in the sixth I was a little distracted. Just everything. Oh you know. … May have been a little bit distracted. Probably the first time I’ve ever been distracted over something that wasn’t baseball. (Stinks) to carry that into the inning.”

On back-to-back pitches Flaherty allowed a game-tying home run and a single, and his start was over. He completed five innings, faced two batters in the sixth, and could only watch from the dugout. The only decision he could get would be a loss. Pallante retired three batters to keep that from happening. Flaherty needed 95 pitches to get 15 outs. He sidestepped through eight hits and two walks to keep the Diamondbacks to three runs.

He didn’t have his best stuff.

But he had stuff.

That is what could compel a contender to dream on Flaherty’s upside, especially as an October factor. Around 10 scouts were in attendance for the game, though some were just making their rounds, not checking their shopping list twice, trying to find out who’s nice or not available. The Yankees, whose wishes line up well with the Cardinals again this summer, have had at least some interest in Flaherty, according to two sources. Most contenders are exploring the market for starters, including Arizona, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, and potentially the resurgent Angels, to name just a few.

Flaherty continued what’s been a monthlong fast for his ERA, slimming it down from near 5.00 to a 4.40 size. The Cardinals won four of his five starts in July, and he came and inning shy Wednesday of his sixth consecutive start of at least six innings. He exhausted his pitch count before he could get that deep, and that started from the first.

Arizona leadoff hitter Geraldo Perdomo opened with a triple.

Three batters into the game, Flaherty had two Diamondbacks on.

“When you get a leadoff triple, you’re right in the fire, so you’ve got to start making real pitches, right off the gate, and he was able to do that,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “They drove up the pitch count, but he still navigated that inning really well.”

Two of his four strikeouts came in that inning — and needed to come in that inning to escape it without giving up a run. Flaherty overpowered Christian Walker with a fastball up in the zone, and then he followed that by plunging a curveball under the swing of Arizona’s No. 5 hitter, Dominic Canzone. Perdomo began the inning on third base and ended it having not budged an inch.

Flaherty matched Arizona ace and All-Star Game starter Zac Gallen, one of his peers as a Cardinals’ pitching prospect years ago, inning by inning. Though not as efficient as Gallen, the Cardinals right-hander was just as effective. Flaherty dealt with at least one baserunner every inning, but he minimized the ruckus the Diamondbacks caused by controlling the middle of the Arizona order.

That is, until the sixth.

The distraction cost him a run, may have cost him the win.

It did not cost him the spot atop one column in Cardinals history if these were the last pitches he contributed to the club. Flaherty held opponents to a .218 batting average in his first 121 games, besting Bob Gibson's .228 for the lowest of any Cardinals pitcher in the past 103 years.

Now he waits.

“Everything is out of my hand so it makes it easier if you understand you control things you can control,” Flaherty said. “Which for me was what was going on between the lines. And everything else – kind of let it take care of itself.”

After the game, Flaherty found his mother outside the team’s clubhouse and embraced her. He spoke to the media later in a measured tone, not feisty or dismissive as he did earlier this season in Wrigley, but also not mechanical or distant. He wasn’t going to weep over the unknown, and yet he answered truthfully that, yes, he left the mound in the sixth inning as he took it – somewhat distracted by the circumstance.

When given the chance he called being part of the Cardinals “awesome.”

As he elaborated, he kept repeating one phrase, one characteristic of the Cardinals that he would call mentors and close friends, like Gibson and Ozzie Smith, or Jason Isringhausen and teammates Adam Wainwright, coach Willie McGee, Yadier Molina, and Albert Pujols.

If they ever left at all, they came back.

“Storied franchise. Around a bunch of great guys. Not just the guys in here but the guys who came before,” Flaherty said. “They always come back. Gibby. Ozzie. Willie still being a coach. The guys who come back: Izzy. Being around Waino, Yadi, Albert coming back — it was a special thing. But everybody that has come through here and been around — those relationships you hold on to. Those are the things you hold on to. I’m appreciative of being in an organization like this.

“I don’t know what lies in the next couple of days.”

