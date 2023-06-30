First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT at Busch Stadium

Utilityman Brendan Donovan was scratched from the Cardinals’ starting lineup in their series opener vs. the Yankees with a sore throwing arm, manager Oliver Marmol said during his pregame media session. Donovan was originally scheduled to bat leadoff and start at third base against New York.

Instead, Lars Nootbaar will slide into the leadoff spot and play center field. Nolan Gorman will move into Donovan’s starting spot at third base while Tommy Edman — the Cardinals’ everyday center field for the past month — will play second base and bat ninth. Dylan Carlson, who wasn’t in the original starting lineup, will start in right field.

Donovan dealt with discomfort on his throwing arm over a “period of time,” Marmol said. Donovan, 26, was set to meet with the team doctor and receive imaging to see the extent of the discomfort before moving forward.

The injury does not limit with swinging. There is a possibility for Donovan to take at-bats or DH depending on what is revealed by doctors and imaging.

Limited on Thursday by a lower back injury, Nolan Arenado will serve as the Cardinals’ designated hitter and bat in the fourth spot of the lineup. Arenado, who was named to his eighth All-Star team on Thursday, took two at-bats as a DH the in the series finale against the Astros. He exited the ballgame at the start of the sixth inning as a precaution with the Cardinals’ trailing in a blowout loss.

The 2023 All-Star’s hope is to return to the field on Saturday against New York.

Lineups

Cardinals (33-47, 5th in NL Central, 9.5 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 3B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Jordan Walker, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Dylan Carlson, RF

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

P: Matthew Liberatore, LHP

Yankees (45-36, 3rd in AL East, 10.0 GB)

1. DJ LeMahieu, 1B

2. Gleyber Torres, 2B

3. Giancarlo Stanton, DH

4. Harrison Bader, CF

5. Josh Donaldson, 3B

6. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, LF

7. Billy McKinney, RF

8. Anthony Volpe, SS

9. Kyle Higashioka, C

P: Luis Severino, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 5.60 ERA): The lefty will look to give the Cardinals some length as he lasted just 2 1/3 innings and gave up four runs during his last start. In six starts since making his 2023 debut, the rookie hurler has completed six innings twice and five innings twice. Three of his previous four starts ended before he completed more than four innings. He’s allowed 14 walks and struck out 21 batters in 27 1/3 innings since he was called up from Triple-A Memphis in the middle of May. He’ll search for a solution against right-handed hitters as they are batting .314 with an .894 OPS against him.

RHP Luis Severino (1-2, 5.25 ERA): Hampered by injuries for most of the past four seasons and delayed by a right lat strain to start 2023, Severino returned to the Yankees’ rotation towards the middle of May and found immediate success. He allowed three runs in his first two starts but followed that by allowing 21 runs in 24 2/3 innings and allowing a .324 batting average to his opponents over that stretch. The 29-year-old will make his Busch Stadium debut coming off a start in which he threw six scoreless innings at home against the AL West-leading Rangers. Severino’s quality start against Texas was his second in seven outings this year. This start against the Cardinals will be the first Severino’s career.

Number to know

.739 — The Yankees’ OPS vs. left-handed pitchers this season. That ranks them 14th in all of Major League Baseball.

Injury report

RHP Jack Flaherty (right hip tightness): The right-hander was scratched from his planned start Sunday in London. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Flaherty was cleared by the training staff and will return to the rotation this weekend against the New York Yankees. He’s scheduled to start on Saturday. (Updated June 27)

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): Naughton had season-ending surgery on June 26 to repair the flexor tendon in his forearm. During the procedure, the surgeon examined the integrity of Naughton’s elbow and determined that it did not need to be reconstructed, lessening the time that Naughton will need to recover. Naughton made four appearances in relief this season before he landed on the IL in early April. (Updated June 28)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer began a throwing program on Thursday. His return before the trade deadline is not likely. He’ll need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment after he has made strides in the coming two weeks with a throwing program that begins from “square one.” He felt discomfort in his right forearm while playing catch earlier this month, and he went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 10. The medical staff initially prescribed at least 10 days without throwing. (Updated June 28)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O’Neill took batting practice on the field prior to Friday’s opener against the Yankees as he continues to gradually increase his workouts and incorporate running, throwing, and swinging on each day. The batting practice session on the field was his first sine landing on the IL in early May. The outfielder’s hope over is to know in a few days about plans for a rehab assignment and noted that build up would be different and “a little bit longer” than previous rehab assignment’s he’s been on. The Cardinals moved O’Neill to the 60-day IL on June 16. The move to the 60-day IL does not alter his timetable for a return. (Updated June 30)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford was placed on the 15-day injured list and righty James Naile was recalled in a corresponding move on Friday. Woodford will undergo imaging to reveal the extent of the injury. He last pitched on Thursday and gave up four runs and provided 2 1/3 innings of relief in a 14-0 loss to the Astros. (Last updated June 30)

What’s next

The Cardinals continue their homestand with a ballgame scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Saturday against the Yankees. The interleague series wraps up on Sunday. Following the three-game set vs. the Bronx Bombers, the Cardinals fly to Miami for four games against the Marlins and to Chicago for three games against the White Sox before heading into the All-Star break.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.

