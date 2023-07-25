PHOENIX — Another day, another lead.

Another lead, another loss.

For the second time in as many days, the Cardinals' bullpen wilted under the late-inning heat of Arizona, and there was no ninth-inning rally to refresh them this time.

A steal of home by Brendan Donovan was the game’s only run going into the bottom of the eighth inning, and Steven Matz had carried the shutout as far as he could. It was up to the Cardinals' bullpen to get the final nine outs. All they had to do was avoid what they’ve done as well as any other bullpen this season: misplace leads. They kept their hold on the league lead in blown saves tight by letting another one slip away.

Two triples in the bottom of the eight inning off two different Cardinals relievers rallied the Diamondbacks for a 3-1 victory Tuesday night at Chase Field.

The late-game rupture cost Matz a win as a token of his superb start.

The Cardinals stuck with lefty JoJo Romero to start the bottom of the eighth against the switch-hitter Ketel Marte. Earlier in the day, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was asked by the Post-Dispatch about that exact situation because of Marte’s splits. The Diamondbacks infielder and leadoff hitter has a higher batting average against lefties (.311) than he does right-handers (.285), but his slugging percentage is flipped, .485 vs. lefties and .527 against right-handers. Marmol described how if there’s a runner on base and any hit can cause issues, he might side with the batting average as a tell, or with the bases empty he might go for the slug.

Regardless, the manager said, he liked Romero’s stuff against Marte.

So did Marte.

Marte upped that slugging percentage against lefties with a triple. He tied the game on Jake McCarthy’s single off Romero. Chris Stratton entered with a 1-1 game to hold. It did not survive four batters. A walk was followed by a two-out, two-run pinch-hit triple by Corbin Carroll off the center-field wall that completed the turnaround and gave the Cardinals another bullpen bruise.

Arizona ended a five-game losing streak.

The Cardinals have lost four of the past five.

They have 24 blown saves this season, one for every save this season.

Meet the Matz 2.0

In arguably his finest start of the season for the Cardinals and inarguably his longest start of the season for the Cardinals, Matz mystified the Diamondbacks.

They took a total of 45 swings against the lefty and missed 15 times.

Matz had them buckling against his change-up, on which he got seven of those swings and misses. In the third inning, Matz struck out No. 3 hitter Lourdes Gurriel Jr. with two runners on base, and four of the six pitches Gurriel saw were change-ups. He fished for one that ended the inning. Through a season-high six innings, Matz struck out six, giving him back-to-back starts with that many strikeouts.

Since his return from the bullpen, Matz has 25 strikeouts in 20⅔ innings.

The Diamondbacks peppered him with five hits but could not dent the scoreboard against the lefty because he limited them with runners in scoring position. Through four innings, the Diamondbacks were 0 for 5 with three strikeouts when they had a runner at second or third base.

Double steal swipes lead

With runners at the corners and one out in the third inning the Cardinals, who spent so much time this season playing uphill with their running game, staged a callback.

Nolan Arenado was at the plate when, on the full-count pitch, Paul Goldschmidt broke from first. Arenado struck out, and Goldschmidt’s stride toward second drew a throw from former Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly. Goldschmidt halted so that he did not arrive at second as the throw did.

Donovan kept going.

The Cardinals’ runner at third base took his cue from Kelly’s leap to his feet to try and catch Goldschmidt at second. Donovan had the jump on the Diamondbacks. Marte stepped in front of the bag to hasten the throw home, and still, the return was not in time to get Donovan before he slid home for the game’s first run.

On the precision double steal, Goldschmidt took second for his ninth steal of the season. Donovan’s take of home was his fifth steal of the season.

Gurriel ranges to stymie Cardinals

The first play of the game wasn’t even Gurriel’s best catch of the game, just the most off balance.

To leadoff Tuesday night’s game at Chase Field, Donovan blistered a pitch toward the left-field corner, where the Diamondbacks bullpen cuts off the field at an angle. The diagonal of the bullpen creates a notch in the outfield, about 50 feet in from the foul pole. And it was near that nook that Gurriel intersected with Donovan’s liner and made a leaping, reaching catch before going into the bullpen fence.

That helped starter Merrill Kelly, in his first game back from the injured list, to a scoreless first.

In the sixth, Gurriel saved Kelly from allowing a run by going the opposite direction — deep into left-center field for a catch over a ducking center fielder. Tyler O’Neill drilled a liner toward the 413-foot point of Chase Field, and from left field, the Diamondbacks’ All-Star outfielder tracked it down to take away an RBI extra-base hit from O’Neill.

That was the third out of the inning, and Gurriel led off the bottom of it.

He hit into a routine groundout.

