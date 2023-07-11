While the Cardinals aren't giving fans much reason to head out to the ballpark this season, their food offerings alone might be reason enough to spend a few hours at Busch Stadium.

Betting.com analyzed more than 100,000 reviews for all major sports stadiums across the United States, both major and minor league, to create a "definitive guide" for the best and worst stadiums for food.

The analysis found that Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center both stuck out, but for opposite reasons.

The food at Busch is rated 14th-best among stadiums in the U.S.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles, ranked tops. The Milwaukee Brewers' home of American Family Field was second.

All but one of the venues rated better than Busch were baseball stadiums. Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, was the lone non-baseball venue ranking better than Busch.

Busch Stadium really stood out in vegetarian offerings. About 44% of the stadium's offerings are available without meat, the best percentage in Major League Baseball.

"Mission Taco Joint currently serves up some of the finest meat-free soft tacos in baseball, featuring vegan mince, taco sauce, lettuce, pico and vegan cheese," the study's authors wrote.

On the other end of the spectrum, Enterprise Center, home of the St. Louis Blues, had the 12th-worst reviewed food.

Only two NHL venues were worse, Prudential Center (New Jersey Devils, second-worst) and SAP Center (San Jose Sharks, 11th-worst).

FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders of the National Football League, was worst.