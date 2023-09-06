ATLANTA — All that stood between Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley and securing a win for the team in his second appearance since returning from the injury list was the MLB leader in home runs, bookended by two more of the top six sluggers in the National League.

The major leagues’ cannonball run goes through the Atlanta Braves lineup where Austin Riley with 33 homers, Matt Olsen with 45 home runs, and Marcell Ozuna with 33 homers all loomed, in order, to face Helsley in a four-run game. All three had already hit home runs in the game. Mess around and batting fourth would be the NL’s player of the week from a few days ago. To close, Helsley drew the strongest part of the strongest lineup in baseball and held them scoreless, striking out two.

“That’s a really good team across the way,” manager Oliver Marmol said late Tuesday night at Truist Field. “One through nine, they do a lot of damage. They’re never out of the game, so no matter the lead you’re not extremely comfortable.”

Contractually, Marmol is obligated to study Atlanta’s lineup.

Personally, he can choose if he sees something in the reflection.

The future.

The Cardinals, moribund more often than not this season, bested the best team in the majors and its own game with a 10-6 victory Tuesday at Truist Field. The Cardinals matched Atlanta home run for home run, slugging four of them to build an eight-run lead and then holding on tight to endure the Braves’ inevitable flex. Where the home runs came from hints at where the Cardinals’ lineup is headed in the years to come: Nolan Gorman, on the left, slugged two home runs, including a welcome addition in the ninth inning, and rookie Jordan Walker, on the right, hit a home run in his three-hit return to his home state for his first game in Georgia as a big leaguer.

“It’s special power,” said starter Miles Mikolas. “You need a lot of power to get the ball out of Busch (Stadium), too. You give these guys 82 home games in a place like this or almost anywhere else in the league, and I’m sure they’d have another handful of homers. You’ve got to have pop to get it out of Busch. Which is good they have that.”

Gorman, 23, has hit 26 home runs this season, ending a streak of 16 games without a homer by adding to his total Tuesday.

Walker, 21, has hit three home runs in his past three games and twice in the past week he’s come a triple shy of the cycle.

They are the left-right combo the Cardinals may build a lineup around.

And, as the calendar peels its way toward 2024, they’re the blossoming part of a return lineup that will also feature Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras. All five players could yet finish this season with at least 20 homers. Four have or could swing for more than 30 in a season – sort of like what Atlanta has.

“Real. It’s real, yeah,” Marmol said. “There is some real power potential there. I don’t want to leave Noot out of this—”

And shouldn’t.

Leadoff hitter Lars Nootbaar had a homer robbed from him Tuesday.

“—There’s some real power potential there, too,” the manager continued. “Our one through nine is very strong. You’re able to complete against a really good team, like we did.”

Walker, a native of Stone Mountain, Georgia, grew up going to Braves games – from Turner to Truist – and never stepped foot on the field. He got only as close as the green seats behind home plate. He put a ball toward the seats to lead off the fourth with his 15th homer of his first season. To alleviate some of the anxiety that can arrive like butterflies, the Cardinals wanted him to focus on one facet of the game and started him at designated hitter.

And hit he did.

He doubled home the Cardinals’ first run to tie the score, 1-1. He homered to widen the lead, and then singled to be a part of a three-run inning that gave Mikolas as much run support as he’d get in a couple of weeks of starts. Walker scored three of the Cardinals’ runs and finished with a third consecutive multi-hit game. He is the first Cardinals player younger than 22 with three consecutive multi-hit games that included a home run since Albert Pujols in 2001. Walker is the first National League player that young to string games like that together since Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. did in 2019.

As he rounded the bases on his homer, he tried to find his parents and grandma to point to them in the crowd. They were the ones wearing matching road gray Cardinals’ jerseys.

“It was really just having fun, to be honest,” Walker said. “I had a good time there. I was just excited to play here.”

Said Marmol: “He enjoyed being here and putting on a show.”

The Cardinals have had lulls in offense all season – a recent one lingered and left them vulnerable to the cruelest of bounces – but overall they spent some time in the top third of the majors. Pitching has been their sinkhole. The offense has shown it can be the big tentpole that holds up the circus for a real show – if the pitching provides the stakes to hold it all in place, instead of it coming down all around the ringleaders.

Following Tuesday’s outburst, they ranked 17th in runs scored. They are top nine in homers, top nine in slugging, and top nine in weighted runs created, a stat that considers how pitcher friendly Busch Stadium will always be. They don’t compare with Atlanta’s offense because no team does.

With four more Tuesday and 263 overall, Atlanta has hit 49 more home runs than the next closest team in the majors. Barring a radical series from the Cardinals’ pitching staff, the Braves will soon be the first team to score 800 runs this season. No other team has 570. They have a .501 slugging percentage. As a team. No other team slugs better than .460.

The Cardinals don’t have a single player with a .500 slugging percentage.

Again, Atlanta does that as a team.

“Trying to keep them off the bases, so if they hit one it’s a solo homer, I guess,” Mikolas said of navigating that lineup. “But I think the important thing is to stay in the zone. Cowards die a thousand deaths. So, the good thing to be there is aggressive, be in the zone, and take the fight right to them.”

Helped by the friendly dimensions and personality of their ballpark – it’s right there in the name of the development, The Battery – Atlanta has a robust lineup that batted a 20-homer catcher seventh and the reigning Rookie of the Year eighth. It’s a depth that the Cardinals can imagine for 2024 if they look at their roster in a bright light, right down to a 20-homer catcher batting seventh and a Rookie of the Year candidate batting ninth.

At the core of that is the arrival of Gorman and Walker as power sources.

One has arrived in his second season.

“Unreal. Unreal power,” Walker said when asked to describe Gorman. “I think everybody knows that. He has unreal power. I’ve seen so many two-homer games from him, and it’s unbelievable. I’m not surprised by it anymore.”

The other is arriving at the start of his sixth month in the majors.

“Up there with anybody in the league,” Gorman said of Walker’s power. “Dude hits the ball as hard as anybody in the league. No matter who is on the mound, he’s hitting the ball hard, and right now he’s doing it multiple times in a game. It’s fun to watch for sure.”

After the game, Walker spoke quickly about carrying a big stick.

He had only a few minutes to chat with the media before the first team bus left Truist, and there was the possibility that he’d see family “if they had time.” His locker in the visitors’ clubhouse is next to Gorman’s, just like they’ll be in the lineup as the gravitational pull of their left-right power brings them together. Walker said he’s learned how to remain “relaxed” from watching Gorman, but he did not appear so relaxed as he said it.

That bus was about to leave.

After all, it could do what the last-place Cardinals cannot – not if they plan a quick turnaround to get back where they’ve been – and that is go without him.

