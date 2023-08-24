Now cancer-free after health issues forced him to step down as White Sox manager last year, Tony La Russa has returned to the White Sox, at least in an unofficial role.

The former Cardinals manager reportedly met with Sox skipper Pedro Grifol and owner Jerry Reinsdorf on Wednesday, a day after the club fired its vice president and its general manager amid a disappointing season.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale called La Russa's role that of a consultant.

La Russa is not working with the team in an official capacity, according to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times, but his input is clearly valued as the team charts its path forward.

"As much as some would advocate a leadership overhaul from top to bottom, Reinsdorf’s respect for La Russa, and vice versa, will feed a lifeline to his influence on baseball operations," wrote Sun-Times reporter Daryl Van Schouwen.

La Russa stepped down as White Sox manager late last season to deal with health issues, both with his heart as well as his cancer diagnosis.

"Right now, I'm cancer-free," La Russa told Martin Kilcoyne last week.

If you challenge yourself it's amazing, the strengths, your attributes that'll come in and help you," La Russa said of his cancer battle to Kilcoyne. "I just refused to give in, refused to give up."

The White Sox finished 81-81 last year after winning 93 games the previous year, and they're among the worst teams in the American League this year.