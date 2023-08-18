Somewhere in the swirl of thoughts about the not-so-distant future, his pending retirement and the lingering frustrations about this season had unfolded, Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright lost the “edge” that has been critical to his survival as a major-league pitcher.

While Wainwright wandered in that mental no man’s land, it led to some painfully horrid recent performances on the mound.

For a moment last weekend, it seemed possible that it may have all came to an abrupt end — almost as fast as the last pitch he threw got up and out of Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. He walked off the mound that day, having just given up a three-run home run, as the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme music “Frolic” played over the public address system.

“You don’t pitch for two decades without mental toughness,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said of Wainwright. “This league will eat you alive. The fans will eat you alive. That’s just the reality. It’s a high-stakes environment where you have to produce. You don’t make it as long as 'Waino' has made it without facing some adversity and overcoming adversity.”

Wainwright’s recent results, having allowed seven runs or more in each of his previous two starts, begged the question: Should Wainwright continue to start for the Cardinals until the end of the season?

He answered that question, at least for now, with a quality start against the New York Mets on Thursday night. His solid outing came in a 4-2 loss in the opening game of a four-game set with the Mets at Busch Stadium. Afterward, Marmol declared that Wainwright will take his next turn in the rotation.

“Overall, it looked a lot more like an Adam Wainwright start,” Marmol said.

The performance hardly ranked as one of the best for Wainwright, a 41-year-old right-hander with 18 years in the major leagues. It did indicate that he may not have completely lost his edge.

“I’ve always pitched with a chip on my shoulder,” Wainwright said. “I’ve always pitched with this quiet kind of rage where I’m almost going to run through the brick wall but without quite doing that.”

As Wainwright described it, he has needed to be “on the verge of angry without being angry” in order to attain the necessary level of focus for peak performance.

He’d certainly fallen short of his desired level of execution in recent outings.

Wainwright didn’t make it through the second inning of his previous start against the Kansas City Royals last Friday. He gave up eight runs and didn’t record an out in the second inning before the bullpen took over.

“Really what I did the most work on between this start and last was between the ears, which has always been my strength,” Wainwright said. “I never had an overpowering fastball and the best stuff, but I’ve always been really, really sharp between the ears. I got a little sloppy between the ears this season at times.”

Wainwright pointed to his upcoming retirement as the culprit for his lack of focus. By putting his eyes on the future, he explained, he left himself vulnerable to losing track of the present.

He did a lot of “self-evaluation” after having given up 15 runs on 18 hits and two walks in his previous two starts, which lasted just four innings combined.

He came to a startling conclusion.

“I’m not mentally in the same place I’ve been for 18 years,” Wainwright said. “That’s not acceptable. I’m not going to pitch like that anymore. So I really worked hard at it. I got that spot back today.”

Thursday night, Wainwright allowed a leadoff single on a flare into shallow left field by the Mets’ Brandon Nimmo to start the game, but the Mets didn’t have another hit until the fourth inning.

With one out in the fourth inning and Wainwright looking strong, Jeff McNeil’s deep fly ball to right field caused Cardinals rookie right fielder Jordan Walker to retreat to the wall where he attempted a leaping catch.

The 6-foot-6 Walker reached over the wall and got his glove on the ball. He held onto the ball long enough to pull it back over the wall, but the ball popped out of his glove and on the field of play. McNeil got a double on the deep drive that would have cleared the wall if not for Walker.

The next batter, Mets slugger and two-time Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso, belted a two-run home run an estimated 437 feet to center field for his 37th homer of the season. Alonso’s blast gave the Mets a 2-0 advantage.

“We made some good pitches tonight,” Wainwright said. “Alonso made a good swing on a located pitch. That’s what he does. He’s one of the best power hitters in the game. And every now and then, he does that.”

The Mets scored one more run against Wainwright in the fifth inning. He retired the first two batters of the inning on a groundout and a fly ball. Back-to-back two-out walks set up an RBI double lined to left field by Francisco Lindor.

Wainwright got McNeil to groundout to end the fifth. In the sixth, he issued a two-out walk, but he faced just four batters in that frame to finish his outing.

“It was a good step, definitely one I can build off of,” Wainwright said. “I felt like myself out there, controlling counts. That was the main thing going into today. I think the last couple outings, I just let what has happened already this year affect me way too much. The mindset was just control what I can control.”

The Cardinals offense didn’t make a dent until the seventh inning. That’s when Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana, a former Cardinal, allowed a leadoff home run to Tyler O’Neill. The 393-foot solo smash into the visiting bullpen beyond the left field wall to lead off the seventh marked just the second hit allowed by Quintana.

The Cardinals tallied another run after a walk by Walker and a single by Andrew Knizner put runners on first and third with no outs. Alec Burleson came in as a pinch hitter to face right-handed reliever Drew Smith, and his sacrifice fly to right field allowed Walker to score. That pulled the Cardinals within a run, 3-2, going into the final two innings.

The Mets added a run in the top of the ninth against reliever John King courtesy of a solo home run by pinch hitter Tim Locastro.

