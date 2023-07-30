Cardinals veteran pitcher and elder statesman Adam Wainwright found encouragement in certain aspects of his latest outing, but he also couldn’t hide his anguish about the way the season has unfolded and the likely changes ahead in the coming days.

Wainwright, who’ll turn 42 next month, made his final start of his career against the rival Chicago Cubs Saturday night at Busch Stadium. After rain delays the first pitch by one hour and 47 minutes, Wainwright gave up four runs and the Cardinals lost their third in a row, 5-1, as they dropped their second straight series to the Cubs.

The Cardinals (46-60) will try to avoid a four-game sweep when the clubs conclude their series on Sunday afternoon.

Feeling better since his stint on the injured list and a pair of cortisone injections that helped relieve pain in his shoulder and back, Wainwright (3-5) remains stuck on 198 career wins and will have to wait to move close to the 200-win benchmark.

“I do think he’s in a little bit better rhythm,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “He’s healthy. He’s feeling good, and he’s got a little bit more life and finish to his stuff. You can see the arm angle is a little different, which has helped.”

Wainwright allowed four runs on seven hits, including two home runs, and three walks in six innings. He also struck out three. He induced three groundball double plays.

“I feel very confident that we’re going to win a bunch of games for me going forward,” Wainwright said. “People keep saying, ‘Just two more.’ I’m like, I’ve got two months of starts. Two is not that goal. But it was a nice start. We’ll go there first.”

The Cubs (53-51) scored all four of their runs against Wainwright via a pair of two-run home runs, each with two outs.

In the third inning, Wainwright fell to ground with his head just inches off the turf while fielding a grounder between the mound and first base. As he rolled on the grass, he never gave himself the chance to make a throw to first base. Instead, Cubs leadoff man Mike Tauchman reached on a one-out infield single.

Two batters later with two outs, Wainwright tried to throw a cutter inside and up to Ian Happ. The pitch didn’t get in enough nor up enough. Happ deposited it in the right-center field wall for a two-run home run.

Happ has a recent track record of success against Wainwright. His third-inning blast gave him the seventh homer of his career against Wainwright. That’s the most for Happ against any pitcher he’s faced in his career as well as the most allowed by Wainwright to any batter.

During Wainwright’s start against the Cubs in the London Series, Happ hit two home runs — one in the second inning and one in the third.

Wainwright has allowed four home runs against the Cubs this season, and three have been to Happ.

In the fourth inning, Wainwright walked Christopher Morel with two outs and then Yan Gomes made him pay with a two-run homer to straightaway center field just past the glove of a leaping Dylan Carlson.

“I was a (pitcher’s fielding practice) and a two-out walk from zeros tonight,” Wainwright said. “That’s the way I look at it. I felt good out there. I felt in control most of the time. I got the ball on the ground again, which is good. Usually when I’m getting those grounders that means I’m getting that late little bite on the ball.

“I made some good pitches. Just my guy over there, Happ, he has had my number the last couple years. That’s all you can say. Tip your hat. He’s had me. But I was really disappointed about the two-out walk and then the home run that followed it.”

Getting through those last two innings after he gave up the second home run may prove important for the Cardinals going forward. They don’t currently have a starter named for Tuesday.

Miles Mikolas’s status remains uncertain as he waits for his appeal process to play out after MLB gave him a five-game suspension for hitting Happ in the first inning of Thursday night’s series opener.

Matthew Liberatore is with the club and available to pitch in relief, but he’s also one of the pitchers stretched out enough to make a start if needed.

The Cardinals may need starters in the coming days with the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday and starters Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery as well as closer Jordan Hicks strong trade candidates.

All three can be free agents at the end of this season, and the Cardinals will likely look to get something in return for them as they look toward 2024. Saturday night’s loss dropped the Cardinals back into last place in the NL Central Division.

Wainwright described himself as “super bummed” and “disappointed” about the likely shakeup of the pitching staff.

“If I come out healthy to start the year, really rocking, and our other pitchers come out really rocking then we’ve got a good chance to be in first place in this division right now,” Wainwright said. “Unfortunately, we just let our fan base down. When that happens, we let each other down. Then when that happens, somebody gets fired — whether it’s players or coaches.

“It’s a sad thing. I’ve never really gone through it. I don’t know how I’ll handle it, but I know I don’t like it. I don’t like looking over at Jack and Monty and Hicks and all these guys that are such great competitors and championship-caliber players and not winning with them. I don’t like that. Hopefully, they go and have great careers wherever they go if they go somewhere.”

Wainwright is the longest-tenured player on the Cardinals current roster. He made his debut in 2005. Shortstop Paul DeJong and Flaherty are the next longest tenured Cardinals.

Flaherty, who was drafted out of high school in 2014, has spent his entire career in the Cardinals organization. He hasn’t played a day in the major leagues without Wainwright as a teammate and mentor. Their lockers in both spring training complex and the Busch Stadium clubhouse are located next to one another’s.

“Jack’s like my little brother, you know,” Wainwright said. “I feel like I raised him in some ways. I think he feels like that too sometimes. It’s been really fun watching him grow and mature in the game, learn himself and how to pitch and to compete the way he competes. He’s had a couple injuries. In ’21 I think he probably wins that Cy Young if he stays healthy. It’s going to be a sad day if that happens.”

