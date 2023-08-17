The Cardinals begin a home series Thursday against the Mets. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m., and the game airs on Fox, KTVI (Channel 2) in St. Louis.

Right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-7, 8.78) will take the mound for the Cardinals. The Mets will counter with left-hander Jose Quintana (0-4, 3.03).

The Cardinals are 54-67, tied for last in the NL Central and 8.5 games out of first. St. Louis has gone 6-4 in the past 10 games.

The Mets are 55-66, fourth in the NL East, and 5-5 in the last 10.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Wilson Contreras, DH

5. Tyler O'Neill, LF

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Andrew Knizner, C

8. Taylor Motter, SS

9. José Fermín, 2B

P: Wainwright

METS

1. Brandon Nimmo, LF

2. Francisco Lindor, SS

3. Jeff McNeil, 2B

4. Peter Alonso, 1B

5. Daniel Vogelbach, DH

6. Francisco Alvarez, C

7. DJ Stewart, RF

8. Jonathan Araúz, 3B

9. Rafael Ortega, CF

P: Quintana

Injury report

IF Nolan Gorman (lower back strain): The Cardinals placed Gorman on the IL prior to Thursday night's series opener against the New York Mets. He hasn't played since Aug. 12. His IL stint was backdated to Aug. 14. His back stiffness limited his ability to bend down as well as some of his rotational mobility. He's was slated to receive an injection on Thursday. The hope is the injection will help with his mobility. (Updated Aug. 17)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Paused his rehab assignment as he had not felt as strong as hoped recovering from outings, and experienced some stiffness after appearances. Had an MRI Wednesday, and the initial read was positive and saw healing; he's now expected to resume his rehab assignment on Friday with Triple-A Memphis. He's expected to throw one inning. (Updated Aug. 17)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Began a rehab assignment last week at Class AA Springfield. The goal is to have him pitch three innings or approximately 40 to 45 pitches in his next rehab appearance today. (Updated Aug. 17)

OF Dylan Carlson (left oblique): He was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday retroactive to Aug. 10. While he recovers, the team is exploring treatment for continuing pain in his ankle. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 15)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Expected to be "no throw" for three weeks. (Updated Aug. 14)