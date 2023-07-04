The Cardinals continue a road series Tuesday against the Marlins in Miami. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. St. Louis time.
Struggling right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-3, 7.45) will take the mound for the Cardinals. The Marlins will counter with left-hander Jesus Luzardo (6-5, 3.53).
The Cardinals are 35-49, still last in the NL Central. St. Louis is 4-6 in the last 10 games.
The Marlins improved to 49-37, (second) in the NL East; they won yesterday, breaking a three-game losing streak.
Lineups
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
People are also reading…
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Willson Contreras, DH
5. Jordan Walker, LF
6. Paul DeJong, SS
7. Dylan Carlson, RF
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Lars Nootbaar, CF
P: Wainwright
MARLINS
1. Luis Arraez, 2B
2. Jorge Soler, DH
3. Bryan De La Cruz, LF
4. Jesus Sánchez, RF
5. Garrett Cooper, 1B
6. Jean Segura, 3B
7. Joey Wendle, SS
8. Nick Fortes, C
9. Jonathan Davis, CF
P: Luzardo
Injury report
RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): Added to the 15-day injured list before the game Sunday. (Updated July 3)
OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): Scheduled to be the designated hitter as he begins a rehab assignment Tuesday with Class AAA Memphis. (Updated July 3)
RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): His return before the trade deadline is not likely. (Updated July 2)
RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. (Updated July 3)
It's the pitching, people. Miami, 20-5 in one-run games, upends the Cardinals, 5-4, to give them their 17th blown save, their 17th one-run loss. These are related.
We sometimes talk about sports “unicorns,” as in players who have a skillset that stands out among all the stars. There is no Luis Arraez “comp” in modern baseball.
Willson Contreras has three hits, including a home run, and helps Miles Mikolas through a stretch of 14 consecutive retired, before 5-4 loss twists in seventh.
Plucked out of the Cardinals' dugout, Skip Schumaker has been empowered to create a new culture in Miami Marlins' clubhouse, and he has them leading wild-card race.