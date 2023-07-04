The Cardinals continue a road series Tuesday against the Marlins in Miami. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. St. Louis time.

Struggling right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-3, 7.45) will take the mound for the Cardinals. The Marlins will counter with left-hander Jesus Luzardo (6-5, 3.53).

The Cardinals are 35-49, still last in the NL Central. St. Louis is 4-6 in the last 10 games.

The Marlins improved to 49-37, (second) in the NL East; they won yesterday, breaking a three-game losing streak.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, DH

5. Jordan Walker, LF

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Dylan Carlson, RF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Lars Nootbaar, CF

P: Wainwright

MARLINS

1. Luis Arraez, 2B

2. Jorge Soler, DH

3. Bryan De La Cruz, LF

4. Jesus Sánchez, RF

5. Garrett Cooper, 1B

6. Jean Segura, 3B

7. Joey Wendle, SS

8. Nick Fortes, C

9. Jonathan Davis, CF

P: Luzardo

Injury report

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): Added to the 15-day injured list before the game Sunday. (Updated July 3)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): Scheduled to be the designated hitter as he begins a rehab assignment Tuesday with Class AAA Memphis. (Updated July 3)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): His return before the trade deadline is not likely. (Updated July 2)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. (Updated July 3)

Hochman: As Cardinals play Marlins, the question looms — can Luis Arraez hit .400? We sometimes talk about sports “unicorns,” as in players who have a skillset that stands out among all the stars. There is no Luis Arraez “comp” in modern baseball.

Marlins counter Cardinals’ moves to erase two-run deficit, force another late-inning misfire Willson Contreras has three hits, including a home run, and helps Miles Mikolas through a stretch of 14 consecutive retired, before 5-4 loss twists in seventh.

Something is familiar about the way Skip Schumaker invigorated Marlins: Cardinals Extra Plucked out of the Cardinals' dugout, Skip Schumaker has been empowered to create a new culture in Miami Marlins' clubhouse, and he has them leading wild-card race.