Their demolition this summer was set to signal progress toward a new, modernized spring training complex for the Cardinals, but the outdated buildings remain standing this week in Jupiter, Fla., and a change in plans has started, not construction.

The Cardinals will hold spring training at their Roger Dean Stadium per usual in 2024, right down to the use of the old buildings, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told the Post-Dispatch on Monday. The team had planned to use temporary facilities, even large-event, big-top tents, on the back fields as construction took place on expanded and up-to-date facilities instead of the same structures they’ve had for nearly 30 years.

The Cardinals have described how they've "outgrown" their spring training home since 1998.

Mozeliak said they are “resequencing” the plans to improve the spring facilities and still have the new building and complex open by the start of spring training in 2025.

“Right now what we’re aiming to do is having spring training in our old complex in 2024,” Mozeliak said. “And then the goal would be for those buildings to come down on April 1 (2024). And the goal then would be hopefully to have spring training in the new complex by 2025.”

The Cardinals and Marlins originally expected their $108-million overhaul of the shared complex to begin after leaving Jupiter this past spring.

Both sides of the complex were set for a rebuild and expansion of facilities, some of which would include a theater-seating meeting place and two-story workout rooms, improved training facilities – all in addition to updated tech, a Wi-Fi network that stretches to the back fields, and room for higher-tech pitching labs and hitting space that have become standard for major-league facilities.

The plans also included upgrades and changes to Roger Dean Stadium such as changing the seating near one bullpen to be an open area, and also relocating the bullpens away from foul territory. To accommodate the construction and upgrades at the stadium, the Class A affiliates for the Cardinals and Marlins have played games at the Washington-Houston spring training ballpark in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Photos taken last week in Jupiter of the Cardinals' buildings and sent to the Post-Dispatch showed none of the demotion advertised as being a part of the first phase of construction.

Jupiter’s planning and zoning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the plans to the town’s council. But as an example of how the schedule has slowed from where the Cardinals hoped it would be when they left in March, that approval just happened – in mid-August. The Palm Beach Post reported that the approval would be “fast-tracked” to meet the tight timeline required to have the facility ready by spring training 2025.

That is still the plan, Mozeliak said.

The construction on the team facilities will just done in that smaller window of after 2024 spring training and ahead of the February 2025 opening of that year’s camp.

The Cardinals agreement with Roger Dean Stadium goes through 2027.

The Cardinals’ attempts to update and improve the facilities are going on nearly a decade. They have long outgrown the footprint of the facility, spilling over to a building across a main street in the Abacoa development of Jupiter. They recently constructed and opened a hitting facility on the back fields to house all of the advanced tech and host hitting camps that began going into the 2020 season before the pandemic shutdown.

The hope is a new schedule would save the team from having to use tents and temporary facilities for staff and players throughout the 2024 spring training – something the team had been braced to do when it left Florida in March.

“Realistically I don’t think it’s something that anybody is frustrated with,” Mozeliak said. “The realization is you just want to get it right. There were some things that happened along the way, and it was going to make it more problematic. I do think that having to avoid building that tent city is encouraging as well. We’re in an OK spot. The good news is there will be baseball in Jupiter.”