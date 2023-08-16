The Cardinals were well on their way to losing Wednesday night to Oakland when greater concerns than a single game surfaced and will shape how they compete for several days.

Leadoff hitter Lars Nootbaar and shortstop Tommy Edman left the loss with injuries sustained by foul balls in successive innings, and their availability is uncertain as the Cardinals open a four-game series against the New York Mets on Thursday. The duo who bookends the lineup joins a list of injured Cardinals that has swollen in the past week to include catcher Willson Contreras and second baseman Nolan Gorman.

Lingering absences will necessitate at least one roster move.

Nootbaar left Wedneday’s 8-0 loss with what the team described as a “lower abdomen contusion,” though the family friendly description aimed a little higher than where the foul ball off his bat landed. The center fielder was taken from the ballpark late Wednesday night to a non-emergency medical facility for additional exams, and the team did not expect a complete update until late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Edman fouled a pitch off his right leg and attempted to walk the pain off before a gathering knot on his right calf forced him from the game. Scans taken of his leg at Busch Stadium did not reveal a fracture, and the Cardinals diagnosed him with a contusion to his calf. The club will make a call on his availability Thursday morning based on how the tightness and bruising relent overnight.

“Figure out what we have,” manager Oliver Marmol said.

No in-game moves were made at Class AAA Memphis to remove a player in preparation for a promotion. Top prospect Masyn Winn completed the game with a hit, a walk, and two runs scored in the Redbirds’ 10-0 win at Memphis, and outfielder Juan Yepez hit two home runs and drove home six of the 10 runs. To join the active roster, Winn, who is recently back from an injury that has the Cardinals cautious, would have to be added to the 40-man roster. The Cardinals expect their prized shortstop to make his debut this season — they are just considering when will be the time to assure him playing time.

Gorman’s availability will be a key part of any roster decision.

Scratched twice from the starting lineup in the past week because of a sore lower back, the Cardinals’ second-year slugger has been limited at various times this season by pain as he bends over. That limits his ability to field groundballs. Gorman injured the back while weightlifting during the 2020-2021 offseason, and the Cardinals said he has been going through a workout regimen meant to address and limit the back discomfort. Marmol said it could mean times when Gorman misses a couple of games to recover.

Gorman was able to take light swings Wednesday and felt improvement. He said that he would “see how I feel” reporting to the ballpark Thursday, though he believed he could at least be in the lineup at designated hitter. His swing is not causing pain.

The Cardinals expect Contreras to be available and possibly catching Thursday, meaning they could have Gorman, Edman and Contreras available in some capacity, or, if there are any setbacks, be without all three.

The bench would need a boost.

Both of the painful foul balls happened in the fifth inning, and both Nootbaar and Edman left the game after trying to cover center field.

Edman chopped a pitch that crashed off his calf, and he was able to walk off the initial pain before returning to the batter’s box and flying out. Nootbaar clipped a ball that hit the dirt and ricocheted right back toward his pants zipper. Nootbaar crumpled to the ground, lying first on his side and then later getting to his knees as he caught his breath. He remained in the game, struck out, and then trotted out to his position in center. For two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Nootbaar appeared in obvious, agitated pain.

“He kept kind of going to his knees,” Marmol said. “You could tell he was in a lot of pain, walking back and forth. He was trying to get through the inning. I don’t want him diving or doing anything making it worse.”

Edman replaced Nootbaar in center field for an inning, and then it became apparent that his calf muscle was tightening into a painful fist of swelling.

Due to the injuries, treatment, or ongoing evaluation neither Nootbaar nor Edman were available for comment after the game.

The two injuries soured an otherwise listless loss.

And it could have been worse.

The bullpen could have been thinned, too.

The Athletics, by many measures the least threatening club in the majors, staved off a series sweep by lunging to a four-run lead in the first inning. Oakland sent nine batters to the plate and got two doubles against Cardinals rookie Matthew Liberatore. It took the lefty 35 pitches to get through the first with three strikeouts and four runs allowed, and all of that mess caught up with him later as his velocity sagged, his command strayed, and he came shy of completing five innings, leaving more than half the game to the bullpen.

One start after a breakthrough outing against Tampa Bay, Liberatore allowed six runs (four earned) on 10 hits through 4 1/3 innings, and as the grind of the game weighed on him he felt himself slipping from the mechanics that made him successful vs. the Rays. “Definitely felt like I reverted to some old habits after that first inning,” Liberatore said. “Obviously, that’s not what I want to do, but that’s what happened. I think that (long first inning) might have been the catalyst for reverting to old habits a little bit. Bad habits kick back in. That is something I’m still working through.”

The Cardinals continue to carry several long relievers, though are without one as Zack Thompson joins the rotation to replace injured Steven Matz.

With Adam Wainwright starting Thursday and Thompson set to follow, the Cardinals want to prepare some length in the bullpen to cover any innings those two starters cannot. Liberatore leaving 14 outs to get Wednesday could have put the Cardinals in a scramble. Seasoned journeyman Casey Lawrence kept that from happening. The right-hander with six appearances in the majors since 2018 took care of the rest of the ballgame. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and held Oakland to two runs on four hits. One of the runs came on a solo shot in the ninth.

Lawrence, 35, shouldering all of the leftover innings meant the rest of the bullpen had the night off and could be fully refreshed and available for Thursday.

It does leave Lawrence unavailable for at least two days.

That’s the bind of that role.

Lawrence might have pitched just long enough into a roster move.

Credit him with an unofficial but essential save.

