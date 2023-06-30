Cardinals analyst Jim Edmonds found himself in the spotlight after some controversial comments during the latter stages of Thursday's 14-0 Cardinals loss to Houston.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Cardinals trailing 9-0, Edmonds was talking with play-by-play man Chip Caray about receiving messages from fans on social media, including backers of the Spokane (Washington) Indians, a minor league baseball team that's one of the few to still use a Native American nickname.

"I'm still shocked that we've changed so much, as a whole, that we're not allowed to have the Cleveland Indians anymore, the Guardians," Edmonds said.

"And I'm saying that, too, because my wife is partial Native American Indian.

"I always thought it was kind of a cool thing, not a bad thing to have a team named after ... the Indians or ... the Washington Redskins, all that stuff."

The Astros then recorded the third out, ending the inning.

The Washington Redskins became the Commanders in 2020 after years of pressure. The Cleveland Indians announced plans to change their name soon after and became the Guardians.

Edmonds' statement was picked up by several media outlets, including Fox News, the New York Post and Outkick.

