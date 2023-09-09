CINCINNATI — A bullpen that has become more improvisation than intimidation carried the Cardinals through the second half of Saturday’s game, just in time for a plot twist.

A few days after stating specifically that closer Ryan Helsley would not be used on consecutive days, the Cardinals delivered a curve. They turned to Helsley for a second consecutive day, this time to hold onto to a one-run lead in the ninth inning. He blitzed a 102-mph fastball past Will Benson for a full-count strikeout that cinched the Cardinals’ 4-3 victory Saturday at Great American Ball Park. Helsley claimed his eighth save on a day he was not expected to pitch.

The Cardinals scored four runs by the end of the fourth inning and three relievers held the game from there. Casey Lawrence, John King, and Giovanny Gallegos retired nine of the 10 batters faced to shepherd the tenuous lead to Helsley.

On Friday, Helsley struck out two, threw only 11 pitches and authored a scoreless inning in a non-save situation against the Reds. Less than 24 hours later, he warmed up in the top of the ninth inning to go for his first back-to-back appearance since May. The Cardinals’ bullpen that has been searching for a closer on days Helsley is unavailable found an answer to that riddle.

Have Helsley available.

Any threat posed by a leadoff walk was erased when the Cardinals challenged a slide into second base, and the Reds’ runner was called for interfering with the Cardinals infielder, turning a forceout into double play. The strikeout ended the game to give the Cardinals two series wins on the first two stops of this three-city trip.

The Cardinals took a lead with Willson Contreras’ two-out RBI single in the first inning and rallied to tie the game when Contreras hit his second homer of the series. His two-run, two-out bolt in the third inning leveled the game, 3-3. In the fourth, Lars Nootbaar broke the tie with a double to left-center gap that scored Masyn Winn. The rookie got into scoring position with his first big-league steal — and cruised home on Nootbaar’s 20th double of the season.

Winn and middle infield partner Tommy Edman helped the bullpen through their scoreless innings with a series of snazzy defensive plays. At his third different position in three days, Edman’s diving catch at second ended the eighth inning on the Reds.

An inning earlier, Winn went to his backhand and used one of the strongest infield arms in all of baseball to beat the runner with a throw that didn’t require replay to confirm.

It required replay to appreciate.

Earlier on the trip, manager Oliver Marmol said he, his staff, and Helsley had come to an arrangement that would help the right-hander maintain his performance and not risk the kind of soreness or injury that kept him out for two months this season. In short: He would not be used in back-to-back outings. That prompted the Cardinals to use other relievers, including Lawrence, in highest-leverage spots in Atlanta, and it even set up a challenge Saturday with Helsley presumably unavailable.

Cincinnati likes to shift its lineup based on matchups throughout the game, inviting the Cardinals to use their bullpen in short burst appearances to counter the Reds’ moves. Trying to funnel a game to a specific reliever can be tricky.

Unless that is Helsley is available.

And there he was.

The win guarantees the Cardinals, 63-79, will not lose 100 games this season. They have not had a 100-loss season in 115 years.

Contreras continues power trip

The swing that sent a baseball soaring some 440 feet away from home plate and into the distant stands under the giant scoreboard at Great American Ball Park was so nice, Contreras wanted to watch it thrice.

And then again.

And then again.

Late Friday night, after his home run helped the Cardinals to a win in the first game of the series, he told the Post-Dispatch that he watched a replay of his first-inning, three-run homer several times during the game. He felt it was “one of the most beautiful” home runs of his career. But he didn’t watch the replay because he wanted to relive the homer.

He wanted to recreate it.

“Same stance,” he said. “Same mechanics. Same swing.”

More of the same Saturday.

With two outs in the third inning, his 19th home run of the season gave him three in the past three games. It’s the first time Contreras has hit at least one homer in three consecutive games as a Cardinal. His previous streak of consecutive games with a homer came as a Cub in 2021.

Contreras is a home run shy of his fourth consecutive full season with at least 20.

Thompson tightens grip

When Thompson returned to the minors to recast himself as a starter, he struggled to improve his command within the tight confines of a technologically controlled strike zone.

Some of the areas he had counted on for strikes weren’t called that way with the Automated Balls Strikes (ABS) system in play at Class AAA. Not that he could consistently target those spots. At Triple A Memphis he walked 39 and allowed 34 runs in 34⅓ innings. He couldn’t get all of his pitches and mechanics in synch.

Pressed into duty as a starter at a higher level, he’s raised his game.

He got more than in synch. He’s gotten results.

“When you look at him before going down and then being down, it was just a matter of commanding the baseball,” Marmol said. “It’s hard to work on other things when all you’re strictly trying to do is not walk people. I think we’re past the command of the baseball, and now you’re able to build on top of setting a pitch up.”

Continuing to stack improvements into each start, Thompson struck out six and pitched through eight baserunners in five innings Saturday. He’s yet to allow more than three runs in any of his six starts in the majors this season. In his five since joining the rotation as a regularly appearing member, Thompson has struck out 25 and has a 4.15 ERA in 26 innings.

He’s walked only nine.

Thompson’s first strikeout of the game came with the help of the timer. Reds leadoff hitter Harrison Bader was not engaged with the pitcher in time and had an automatic strike called on him. It was the third strike of the at-bat so it went as a called strikeout to start the Reds’ bottom of the first. Their irritation with the umpire would persist into the eighth.

Thompson struck out two more batters in the first inning, and he ended his outing in the fifth inning by darting a 86-mph slider past Elly De La Cruz with the tying run on base. All three of the runs Thompson allowed came in the second inning with back-to-back doubles contributing to all three. The double that gave the Reds’ a 2-1 lead eased down the right-field, just fair. It came from Alejo Lopez, who wasn’t even supposed to be here, let alone in the lineup.

Reds’ lineup is thin

After the lineups had been exchanged but before either team took the field, the Reds already had an injury to one of their starters.

While warming up along the right-field foul line, shortstop De La Cruz threw a ball ot teammate Noelvi Marte and then winced as he realized Marte did not see the ball coming. The throw struck Marte in the face, causing enough damage that the infielder had to be removed from the lineup and replaced just before first pitch. Scans taken of Marte’s face at the ballpark revealed only a contusion, according to a Reds official.

Marte’s injury forced a reshuffling of infielders in the Reds’ lineup.

Lopez entered as Marte’s replacement, but he played second base and nudged rookie Spencer Steer to third. Lopez was not on Cincinnati’s 40-man roster when the day started, but joined the active roster when two more Reds were placed on the COVID injury list. Lopez became the 64th player to appear in a game for the Reds this season.

He was not in it for long.

Frustrations with home-plate umpire Brennan Miller’s strike zone percolated in the fourth. Complaints from the Reds’ dugout resulted in manager David Bell’s ejection. It was the seventh of the season for the former Cardinals’ bench coach and 27th of his career as a manager. Things did not chill for the Reds.

Two batters into the next inning, Alejo Lopez took a high fastball — one that came in a floor above the high-rise strike zone. Miller called Lopez out, and on his walk back to the dugout, Lopez shouted a Yelp! review over his shoulder. He gave the call no stars. Miller ejected him — the first ejection of Lopez’s career and first of a Reds position player this season.

The carousel of infielders spun again with the Reds going to their third third baseman and second second baseman of the game.

Photos: Cardinals take second game to clinch a road series win vs. the Reds