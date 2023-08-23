PITTSBURGH — Before his cleat hit the pitching rubber Wednesday or his index finger found the seam of a game ball, Cardinals lefty Zack Thompson already had something for the first time in his limited experience as a starter.

He had never pitched with a run of support before.

The Cardinals provided the lefty with three runs before he threw one pitch, and the remainder of the lengthy, interrupted game at PNC Park became a staring contest to keep an early lead intact. Thompson did his part with five strong innings before the rains came and delayed the ballgame, and the bullpen slipped but did not fall on the way to a 6-4 victory.

The win meant the Cardinals avoided only the third winless season at Pittsburgh in their shared National League history with the Pirates.

The only previous time the Cardinals lost every game they played in Pittsburgh during a regular season was in 1907 when they went 0-11 at Exposition Park. In 1998, the Cardinals went 0-4-1, with that tie, at Three Rivers Stadium. The Cardinals lost their first five games of this season at PNC Park, but quickly asserted themselves Wednesday after a couple of lousy showings already this week.

Alec Burleson dropped a bunt that became much more than a single as he reached second on a throwing error. He scored on Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI single. From the dugout, Thompson saw the first run of support for him as a big-league starter reach home. The Cardinals kept going. Pirates starter Luis Ortiz walked two batters to load the bases, and with two outs Richie Palacios expanded the Cardinals’ lead with a two-run double.

The Cardinals’ first five runs came in the first two innings.

The bulk of the game was spent protecting that lead.

Thompson (3-5) allowed two runs on six hits through his five innings. One of the runs came on a leadoff homer in the fifth by Ke’Bryan Hayes. Within his 90 pitches, Thompson got eight swings and misses. He touched 97.4 mph with his fastball and had increasing success with the slider/cutter that he’s building after studying Clayton Kershaw’s approach. In the third inning, Thompson walked a batter and forced home a run when he hit a batter with the bases loaded. But he kept the damage to the minimum each time by coaxing meek contact.

He got frontend support from the offense and, following the rain, needed a backend assist from the bullpen to secure his first win.

Bullpen brings calm after storm

Whatever trouble the Cardinals’ relievers invited they also negated as three relievers worked the final four innings of Wednesday’s game. Andre Pallante and Drew VerHagen both put runners on base – Pallante walked two, VerHagen hit one – and they both slipped free of those self-imposed jams without losing much or any of the lead.

Pallante allowed one run, but he got a groundout on the same play that hastened his exit from the sixth inning. VerHagen struck out a batter to regain control of his inning.

JoJo Romero, who has taken over as closer for the Cardinals, pitched the final two innings of the game to secure his third save of the season. The Pirates struck for a late run in the ninth on Romero, but when the lefty faced the potential tying run at the plate he got a harmless, shattered bat grounder to end the win and get the Cardinals out of Pittsburgh until 2024.

A rain delay sans rain

When Willson Contreras left the batter’s box in the sixth inning with a full count and little grip on his bat, it would be more than an hour before he returned.

The Cardinals and Pirates played most of the top of the sixth inning during a steady drizzle. As the rain intensified, Contreras’ at-bat continued, and he stopped only long enough to ask if he could go get some more pine tar to hold on to the slick bat.

Home plate umpire Tripp Gibson used the opportunity to clear the field.

Almost as soon as the tarp had been tugged squarely over the infield, the rain slowed and vanished. The forecast was not as calm. A 92-minute rain delay began with little rain, but a persistent threat of it based on the radar and word ballpark officials were getting from their local weather service. Storms rolled through the area, just did not gather over the ballpark. Had the game been stopped in the middle of Contreras’ at-bat the two outs and hit batter in that inning would have counted in the box score.

When the game resumed, Contreras struck out to end the inning on one pitch.

The Palacios Brothers Show

If the first game of the series showcased older brother Josh Palacios and his career-best five RBIs against the Cardinals, the remainder of the Palacios’ family’s visit to Pittsburgh for a few days belonged to younger brother Richie.

The Cardinals’ starter in center field for the final two games of the series, Richie had a hit in all three of the games. He homered in Tuesday night’s game – a nice birthday gift for his father Richard in the crowd at PNC Park – and then kept on playing the hits Wednesday. Palacios completed the Cardinals’ three-run first inning with a two-run double that his brother had to track down in right field for the Pirates.

Palacios followed with a singled in the third and a single in the fifth.

By the start of the eighth inning, the Cardinals’ Palacios was five-for-eight in the series with three RBIs. The brothers had combined for two homers, eight RBIs, and seven hits with at least 40 friends and family members packed into PNC Park.

McCutchen hits a lot, but no homers

Former National League MVP Andrew McCutchen remained one home run away from 300 for his career despite an afternoon where he did not make an out. The Pirates great had three doubles and a walk in his first four plate appearances. He was stranded on base each time, and like he was stuck on base he remains stuck at No. 299.

McCutchen ranks fourth all-time in Pirates history with 215 homers for the Bucs. His next homer will make him one of a dozen active players with that many, joining Cardinals infielders Nolan Arenado and Goldschmidt.

With a 300th home run, McCutchen would join Miguel Cabrera, Joey Votto, Nelson Cruz, and Freddie Freeman as the only active players with that many and also at least 2,000 hits.

Photos: Cardinals salvage the series finale vs. the Pirates in Pittsburgh