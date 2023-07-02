As he jogged in from the bullpen Saturday night to throw his first pitch in the majors this season at a pivotal time in this game, at least the former 16-game winner, the former rising starter expected to someday stand atop the Cardinals’ rotation knew what to expect.

“Your heart is going. You’ve got the music. You’ve got the fans,” Dakota Hudson listed. “Big stadium against the Yankees. It feels pretty good to be back on the big-league stage.”

Within a few innings he’d shifted the question about his arrival.

It was no longer: What could he do?

It had become: How long will he stay?

With one out, two on, and a game ready to slip away from the Cardinals, Hudson retired Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo with his first pitches in the majors this season to keep the Yankees’ lead to a one-run game. The Cardinals would lose Game 2 of the doubleheader, 6-2, and split the day’s games with an earlier 11-4 win. But what Hudson did with his 2 2/3 scoreless innings was elbow his way into an ongoing conversation in and around the clubhouse.

The Cardinals want steadier starting pitching.

They need a starter for Wednesday.

The rainout Friday that forced a doubleheader Saturday leaves the Cardinals without a starter on turn for Wednesday’s game in Miami. The innings covered Saturday and the performances of a few relievers leaves open the possibility of some roster churn ahead of Sunday’s game. Hudson, the 27th man for the doubleheader, can remain on the roster if another pitcher is optioned to Class AAA Memphis or removed from the roster. Other moves are possible, especially as the Cardinals weigh who and how they want to fill out a rotation for the final week before the All-Star break.

Within Saturday’s Game 2, two candidates had multiple innings to make their case, and ahead of Game 1 a third candidate was mentioned as improving his claim to return to rotation.

A look at three of the Cardinals’ options at hand:

Dakota Hudson, RHP

The options were limited in the second game of the doubleheader when it came to a reliever who could potentially help the Cardinals chase down the Yankees but at the least could cover innings to save the bullpen for another day. Hudson happened to be the candidate to do both.

He got the call in the fifth inning Saturday night to enter with two batters on, one in scoring position, and a former 59-homer slugger at the plate with a longtime rival on deck.

Hudson did what he struggled to do during spring training – one of the major reasons he opened the year in Triple-A. He got ahead. Stanton was behind 0-2 in the count before he saw a third pitch, and the ball he just missed was a fly ball the opposite way caught for an out. Hudson got ahead, 0-2, on Anthony Rizzo as well before slipping an 85.9-mph slider past the left-handed hitter for a called strike three.

“It’s not his first rodeo,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “He’s been here before. It’s not like throwing a kid into the fire. He’s pitched, he’s started, he’s been in situations, he’s been in big environments. Yes, it’s his first go at it this year, but I don’t think we’re asking him for too much.”

They asked for two more.

Hudson got eight outs from the nine batters he faced. Six of those outs came on the ground. Two-thirds of his pitches were strikes. So many of the things that the Cardinals have wanted to see from Hudson over the past 12 months he flashed in that brief window of 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the Yankees. He got only one swing-and-miss but he got through the innings by controling counts and challenging hitters. Meek contact followed. Efficiency ruled.

“Came in, got the fly ball against Stanton, punched out Rizzo, did a really nice job of mixing his pitches,” Marmol said. “He pounded the zone. He was on the ground. A lot of weak contact, which is what he’s known for. That was a pretty good showing.”

Marmol said keeping Hudson would be discussed.

An inconsistent spring gave way to an inconsistent turn with the Memphis Redbirds and ultimately a return to the injured list with an issue similar to the one that caused him difficulty during 2022. Hudson has had stiffness, soreness, and a lack of range of motion to his left side. He explained late Saturday night that it’s related to a lack of strength in the muscles on his left side, and that not only did they spasm and seize but they’ve altered his delivery in recent years.

He had difficulty turning his head completely to the catcher at times. That meant that he would square his shoulders more toward the catcher just to see. That act opened up his delivery in such a way that he showed the baseball to the hitter earlier and lost his deception.

“Like I was throwing BP,” he said.

This most recent turn on the IL allowed him to build strength in the muscles along the back and leading into the shoulder. That’s loosened up his neck, alleviated the strain on that area, and allowed him to regain the delivery. In 11 starts at Memphis, he has a 6.00 ERA and a 1.85 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched). And in two of his past three starts he’s allowed at least six runs and a combined 17 hits. These are not the outings that earn a promotion – but need did. He was available. He could offer “length,” as Marmol said before the game, to keep “from using your entire ‘pen and blowing that up.”

So, Hudson got the call. He drove up Saturday morning.

And then he got the opportunity to delay his drive back.

“I can look super far ahead; I can look super far back,” Hudson said. “I don’t think that really does me any good. I think I’ve just got to stay where my shoes are a little bit.”

And that, at the moment, is in the majors.

Matthew Liberatore, LHP

In the midst of his 4 1/3 innings Saturday during Game 2, rookie Matthew Liberatore was approached in the dugout about his velocity.

It was not there, not a speed that would get outs.

Instead of throwing around 93 mph consistently – as he would eventually – Liberatore was in the lower 90s, around 91 mph, and even 90 mph at times. He had allowed five hits to the first eight Yankees he faced and they had scored three runs while both being aggressive early in the count and expecting him to stay away with his pitches. The lack of velocity made both approaches work that much better.

“The velo on the fastball his first couple of innings is just down,” Marmol said. “It doesn’t work. He can’t pitch there. Fastball doesn’t do enough for him to pitch at that velocity. He ticked it up, and we saw some 93s and his outing looked better as the game went on. There was a conversation about his intent, and he was able to reach back and get there. It’s being able to start there rather than wait for the third or fourth.

“One he did that he had a nice little run of outs.”

Liberatore’s second time through the Yankees’ lineup included only two hits, one of which was erased on a double play. Two of the three runs he allowed scored on sacrifice flies, and he did strike out a batter. By the time he was done 13 outs in 56 pitches, Liberatore had elevated his velocity, too. He touched 94.7 mph with the four-seam fastball, and the average was up to 93 mph.

That was down 1.4 mph from his season average.

But it was up from the first couple of innings.

“He can’t pitch at 91,” Marmol said. “He’ll get more outs with better intent behind the fastball.”

“I made an effort to turn it up; it seemed to work,” Liberatore said.

The lefty who has slid into the rotation for the past several turns and took one of the two starts at the London Series has had innings, not games, where he’s been able to merge all of his upside into outs. In those innings, he lands his curveball, he has the higher velocity on his fastball, and he’s efficient. At Class AAA, he had whole games like that and occasional innings when he would not. The majors have been reversed. He has yet to have a game like that, and he only sees the complete outing flicker for him in innings.

“Pitching in, getting some quick outs, throwing harder, landing the breaking ball more for strikes – I think it’s a culmination of all the things,” he said.

He agreed that possibly a reason he started with a lower velocity Saturday was to assure that he could throw accurately with the fastball. Rev it up too much and he loses its control. But downshift it too much and it doesn’t have any effectiveness.

Staying in a starter’s role means finding the point velocity and control meet.

That’s effectiveness.

“That’s the fine balance that I’m talking about,” Liberatore said. “Between the two.”

Steven Matz, LHP

When the Cardinals moved the winless Steven Matz out of the rotation and into a hybrid relief role, they told the pitcher privately and the media publicly that there was an avenue back to the rotation for the lefty. It was not scheduled. It was not promised. It was there.

Often, as one Cardinals official conceded, such a route is cleared by an injury.

But it can be bulldozed by performance, too.

Since his 10th and most recent start of the season, Matz has appeared seven times in relief and in those 13 2/3 innings he’s held opponents to a .204 average, a .536 OPS, and he’s collected a 1.98 ERA. (Somewhat incredibly he’s yet to pitch as a reliever in a game the Cardinals won.) His previous two outings of relief have each been 3 1/3 innings long.

They have also been scoreless.

In his 3 1/3 innings against Houston this past week, Matz struck out four Astros in a lineup that produced 14 runs that same game. He threw 21 changeups in that game, got swings on 14 of them, and misses on eight for a 57% whiff rate. He had 11 whiffs in the game – same in that 3 1/3-inning window as Jack Flaherty had in his six scoreless in Saturday’s Game 1. Marmol called Matz’s changeup that day “the best we’ve seen.”

“If you look at how he’s been used – 50 pitches and then like 64 pitches,” Marmol said. “So if we really wanted to you can throw him every bit of 75 to 80 next time. Not saying that’s what we’ll do, but you do have that option.”

Clearly they are having that conversation.

Pending a need for Matz on Sunday or on Tuesday, when Adam Wainwright is next scheduled to pitch, the Cardinals could readily turn to him for the start Wednesday. Hudson would be another option after he threw 34 pitches Saturday. Matz could also challenge Liberatore for the next turn in the rotation, though Liberatore has the role and the best way to keep a role in the majors to already have it.

The “options” are on hand. But the Cardinals must also weigh if they’re all just more of the same.

Short starts require long relievers.

Using long relievers to get those short starts is covering one leak to create another.

They don’t want to plan for four-inning outings ever five days.

“I’d prefer not to,” Marmol said. “Can we? I prefer not to.”